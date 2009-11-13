13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
November 13, 2009
1. LOTD 131109 Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift was a fairy princess in her shimmering gold Reem Acra gown at the CMA Awards. The sequin bodice finished in a floor-skimmer of a tulle skirt and Taylor topped off the dress with her flaxen curls pinned into a loose updo.
-
November 13, 2009
2. LOTD 131109 Kristen Stewart
Another New Moon promo, another killer outfit from Kristen Stewart. This time the starlet donned shades of green in this envy-inducing Balenciaga ensemble from the label's S/S 10 collection. She put her best foot forward in platform shoeboots.
-
November 13, 2009
3. LOTD 131109 Claudia Schiffer
Claudia Schiffer worked a colour block look in her Alberta Ferretti outfit at the designer's fragrance launch in Madrid. She teamed her bodice dress with black opaque tights and shoes.
-
November 13, 2009
4. LOTD 131109 Lauren Conrad
Lauren Conrad worked her sequin blazer to perfection throwing it over her nude-coloured minidress and teaming it with a pair of ultra-strappy heels.
-
November 13, 2009
5. LOTD 131109 Eva Longoria Parker
Eva Longoria Parker went for 60s chic in this peacock blue shift dress with embellished sleeves. A silver clutch, twinkling sandals and beehive updo finished her glam look.
November 13, 20091 of 5
LOTD 131109 Taylor Swift
Taylor Swift was a fairy princess in her shimmering gold Reem Acra gown at the CMA Awards. The sequin bodice finished in a floor-skimmer of a tulle skirt and Taylor topped off the dress with her flaxen curls pinned into a loose updo.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018