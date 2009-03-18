13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
March 18, 2009
1. Kate Moss LOTD 13/03/09 v2
Kate Moss was sensational in a slinky silver dress at the Fendi party in Paris, where she mingled with her designer pal Karl Lagerfeld and enjoyed a performance by Beth Ditto's band, The Gossip. Kate topped her party frock with a grey fur jacket.
March 18, 2009
2. Alexa Chung LOTD 13/03/09For the Fendi bash in Paris, Alexa Chung teamed her LBD with a rather impractical party bag: Fendi's box mini-trunk. But who cares about practical when you look this good?
March 18, 2009
3. Milla Jovovich LOTD 13/03/09Milla Jovovich looked decidedly spring-like in a white T-shirt, wide-leg beige trousers and a coral bow belt at the Louis Vuitton fashion show in Paris.
March 18, 2009
4. Victoria Beckham LOTD 13/03/09Victoria Beckham brightened up her rather posh belted tunic top and cigarette trousers with a purple Hermes Kelly bag as she left Claridge's in London.
March 18, 2009
5. Nicole Richie LOTD 13/03/09Mum-to-be Nicole Richie was positively glowing on a night out on the town with partner Joel Madden in a floral maxi-dress, gladiator sandals and wavy, flowing locks. Mother Earth personified.
