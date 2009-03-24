13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
March 24, 2009
1. Michelle Monaghan LOTD 13/02/09Fashion lover Michelle rocked an edgy red dress with shredded tulle underskirt and Louis Vuitton's tribal sandals at the amfAR gala in New York.
-
March 24, 2009
2. Halle Berry LOTD 13/02/09Halle Berry was a knock-out at the NAACP awards in a sexy black cut-away gown with halter neck detailing.
-
March 24, 2009
3. Renee Zellweger LOTD 13/02/09Renee Zellweger put her best foot forward at the Berlin Film Festival in a scallop-edged shift and killer Balenciaga pointy courts.
-
March 24, 2009
4. Helena Christensen LOTD 13/02/09Helena Christensen was chic as could be in an ice-coloured satin frock and sleek metallic clutch at the Two Lovers premiere in NYC. The supermodel rubbed shoulders with the films stars Gwyneth Paltrow and Joaquin Phoenix and New York It-girls.
-
March 24, 2009
5. Kate Winslet LOTD 13/02/09Kate Winslet is sticking to black on the red carpet these days and she couldn't look more spectacular. The actress attended the Berlin Film Festival in this sweetheart number with ruffled skirt and pretty satin bow.
March 24, 20091 of 5
Michelle Monaghan LOTD 13/02/09
Fashion lover Michelle rocked an edgy red dress with shredded tulle underskirt and Louis Vuitton's tribal sandals at the amfAR gala in New York.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018