13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
August 13, 2010
1. LOTD 130810
Twilight actress Nikki Reed worked the leopard print trend in a simple but ultra-stylish shift dress by Sea NY teamed with the A-list must-have Brian Atwood Maniac nude heels. We love Nikki’s laidback locks and nude make-up look too.
August 13, 2010
2. LOTD 130810
With not a hint of Hermione in her new look, Harry Potter star Emma Watson showed off her killer pins in a gorgeous black lace ALICE by Temperley playsuit and patent heels at the 100-day countdown to Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows in London. We’re loving Emma’s new pixie crop too!
August 13, 2010
3. LOTD 130810
Looking as svelte and stunning as ever, Gisele Bundchen wore a nude bodycon dress with metallic pump heels to the Pantene launch in Sao Paulo, Brazil. And as the ultimate Pantene girl, the model showed off her silky centre-parted waves to perfection, finishing the look with some oversized hoop earrings.
August 13, 2010
4. LOTD 130810
Actress Emmy Rossum looked stunning in a floaty 70s inspired multicolour print dress at the opening night of Trust on Broadway last night. Opting for the on trend centre-parting with locks left loose and naturally wavy, Emmy added some statement cut-out heels to give her look a modern edge.
August 13, 2010
5. LOTD 130810
Going for a more sultry look than her usual, more colourful style, Twilight actress Anna Kendrick worked an Alice + Olivia LBD with leather shoulder pads to the BlackBerry Torch launch party. Keeping accessories to a minimum, Anna finished her look with black Botkier heels.
