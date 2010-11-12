Emma Watson worked her magic at the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 London premiere last night, wowing crowds in a sizzling sheer black lace and feather Rafael Lopez for Atelier Mayer dress. A far cry from her alter ego, Hermione's schoolgirl look, Emma showed off her killer pins in a pair of black Charlotte Olympia pumps and added a super sophisticated edge with some sparkly Solange Azagury Partridge jewelled drop earrings. Emma's fast becoming our newest style crush!