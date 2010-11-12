13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
November 12, 2010
Emma Watson worked her magic at the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 London premiere last night, wowing crowds in a sizzling sheer black lace and feather Rafael Lopez for Atelier Mayer dress. A far cry from her alter ego, Hermione's schoolgirl look, Emma showed off her killer pins in a pair of black Charlotte Olympia pumps and added a super sophisticated edge with some sparkly Solange Azagury Partridge jewelled drop earrings. Emma's fast becoming our newest style crush!
November 12, 2010
Bringing some super chic Parisian style to the Harry Potter and the Deathly Hallows: Part 1 London premiere, Gossip Girl Clemence Poesy hit the lace trend in a jaw-dropping ankle-grazing Chanel Fall Couture 2010 midnight blue lace dress. Making a tricky length really work for her, the Harry Potter actress showed off the gorgeous neckline and embellished shoulder detailing with a simple up-do. She teamed the dress with a super cute Olympia Le Tan book clutch bag - we LOVE it!
November 12, 2010
While London did gothic laces at the HP premiere, Sarah Jessica Parker was a ray of Stateside sunshine at the Bambi Awards in Germany. Going girlie glam in a metallic pearl hued, one-shouldered, belted Halston gown, all eyes were SJP as she showed off her love affair with the label, plus another pair of amazing Nicolas Kirkwood shoes. Perfect!
November 12, 2010
Making florals work even in winter, Natalie Portman was all smiles as she hit the AFI Fest Black Swan premiere. Wearing a super cute strapless candy pink dress by Rodarte - who did all the costumes for the film - Nat added a pop of darker colour with a neat burgundy Christian Dior clutch. Bright gold Mary Jane shoes completed her gorgeously sweet girl-next-door look.
November 12, 2010
Dita Von Teese never fails to wow in the dress department and her latest offering gets an A+ from us! Working a stunning jewel red strapless prom dress, the lovely Ms Teese kept accessories simple to let the dress do all the talking.
