Jennifer Aniston was knock-out on the red carpet for the premiere of The Bounty Hunter in London last night in a shimmering minidress that showed off her honed bod to perfection. She teamed her silver Valentino Couture frock with strappy Jimmy Choo heels and gave her outfit a sleek edge with a tuxedo jacket. She topped the look off with Fred Leighton earrings and that famous hair teased into a perfect down 'do.

