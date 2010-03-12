13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
March 12, 2010
1. LOTD 120310 Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston was knock-out on the red carpet for the premiere of The Bounty Hunter in London last night in a shimmering minidress that showed off her honed bod to perfection. She teamed her silver Valentino Couture frock with strappy Jimmy Choo heels and gave her outfit a sleek edge with a tuxedo jacket. She topped the look off with Fred Leighton earrings and that famous hair teased into a perfect down 'do.
VIDEO: SEE JEN AND GERARD ON THE RED CARPET HERE!
-
March 12, 2010
2. LOTD 120310 Kristen Stewart
Kristen Stewart went for a pop of colour at the premiere for The Runaways in this shocking-pink minidress with peekaboo detail. The starlet added black satin peep-toes, smokey eye make-up and rouge noir nails for a polished red carpet look.
-
March 12, 2010
3. LOTD 120310 Elle MacPherson
Elle Macpherson worked that off-duty model look to stylish perfection at Paris Fashion Week where she attended the Louis Vuitton show. Leather skinnies, shrunken jacket and outsized bag and scarf make for a chic look.
-
March 12, 2010
4. LOTD 120310 Dakota Fanning
Dakota Fanning went for a ballerina dress for the premiere of The Runways, the Joan Jett movie in which she stars alongside fellow Twilight actress, Kristen Stewart. We love that she opted for a frock with darker, pewter-hued sequins rather than bright sparkle; the effect is demure rather than flashy. Top fashion points for Ms Fanning.
-
March 12, 2010
5. LOTD 120310 Alexa Chung
Alexa Chung was keeping those French fashionistas on their toes as she attended the Louis Vuitton catwalk show for Paris Fashion Week in typically insouciant style. Working Chanel's lace-top tights with her new fave clogs, Alexa topped her look with Louis Vuitton's boucle jacket with outsized pockets and a Bordeaux-coloured bag.
March 12, 20101 of 5
LOTD 120310 Jennifer Aniston
Jennifer Aniston was knock-out on the red carpet for the premiere of The Bounty Hunter in London last night in a shimmering minidress that showed off her honed bod to perfection. She teamed her silver Valentino Couture frock with strappy Jimmy Choo heels and gave her outfit a sleek edge with a tuxedo jacket. She topped the look off with Fred Leighton earrings and that famous hair teased into a perfect down 'do.
VIDEO: SEE JEN AND GERARD ON THE RED CARPET HERE!
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018