13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
June 15, 2009
1. Joy Bryant LOTD 120609
Joy Bryant went one step further than the standard harem pants trend and opted for a take on this fashionable trouser shape in billowing pink silk. She teamed her trews with a white T, shrunken jacket and gold snakeskin clutch bag; it's a look that's all about letting your legwear do the talking; totally on trend.
June 15, 2009
2. Kate Moss LOTD 120609
Kate Moss left Topshop HQ in London in this chic workwear look. She teamed a tunic top with mini-shorts, ballet pumps and black tote.
June 15, 2009
3. Eva Mendes LOTD 120609
Eva Mendes went for full-on glamour on the red carpet at the Art of Elysium party in New York in this fitted metallic dress. The actress knows how to work her curves and this slim bodiced, tulip skirted dress shows them off to perfection.
June 15, 2009
4. Mena Suvari LOTD 120609
The A-list are still loving the Matthew Williamson for H&M collection. Meena Suvari worked his peacock print tunic dress at the Women in Film party at Chateau Marmont last night.
June 15, 2009
5. LOTD 120609 Sienna Miller
Sienna Miller donned a super cute belted dress for a night out at London's Groucho club. Sienna is an expert at working a sexy look without making it overtly so - by flashing a little shoulder and teaming her mini-dress with flat pumps, she keeps her look sweet rather than trashy.
