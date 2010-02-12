13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
February 12, 2010
1. LOTD 120210 Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum took to the catwalk yesterday at The Heart's Truth Red Dress Collection show and, afterwards, changed to an absolutely stunning tie-dye print long-sleeved orange dress with a distinctively 70s vibe.
-
February 12, 2010
2. LOTD 120210 Rihanna
On the promotional trail for her new album Rated R, Rihanna headed to Seoul in South Korea, and wowed at a press conference at the Intercontinental hotel in a bold-shouldered Alexandre Vauthier spring 2010 jacket and a stunning peach Isaac Mizrahi spring 2010 skirt. She finished the look with Guiseppe Zanotti shoe boots. Fierce.
-
February 12, 2010
3. LOTD 120210 Jessica Alba
Jaws, quite literally, dropped when Jessica Alba stepped out in a gorgeous gingham Prada puffball dress with blue lace-up peep-toe Miu Miu boots. She topped off the look with an on-trend topknot and Lanvin jewels.
-
February 12, 2010
4. LOTD 120210 Renee Zellweger
Renee Zellweger caused a stir on the red carpet yesterday when she stepped out in a stunning petrol-blue strapless fishtail gown at the Tuan Yuan film premiere during the 60th Berlinale Film Festival. She really knows what works - and sticks to it.
-
February 12, 2010
5. LOTD 120210 Gwen Stefani
Gwen Stefani's own line L.A.M.B took to the runway at New York Fashion Week yesterday and, at the BMW-sponsored MAC& MILK after party, Gwen turned heads in a draped minidress, over-the-knee boots and polished waves.
February 12, 20101 of 5
LOTD 120210 Heidi Klum
Heidi Klum took to the catwalk yesterday at The Heart's Truth Red Dress Collection show and, afterwards, changed to an absolutely stunning tie-dye print long-sleeved orange dress with a distinctively 70s vibe.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018