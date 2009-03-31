13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
March 31, 2009
1. Cheryl Cole LOTD 12/12/08
It’s just one day to go before the X Factor final and if Cheryl Cole is nervous about the outcome it certainly didn’t show as she stepped out in London. Wearing a PPQ cardigan, wet-look leggings and black boots our favourite judge kept her cool and looked perfectly chic.
2. Agyness Deyn LOTD 12/12/08We applaud Agyness Deyn's daring look. The Burberry model teamed her petal pink Giles dress with a fuchsia Alice band and Christian Louboutin sandals.
3. Kylie Minogue LOTD 12/12/08Kylie Minogue was pretty in a puff-sleeved dress and leg-lengthening nude heels.
4. Scarlett Johansson LOTD 12/12/08Scarlett Johansson was party-ready in this champagne-coloured dress with origami bodice. Her ruby red heels and clutch brighten the ensemble.
5. Leigh Lezark LOTD 12/12/08Leigh Lezark is without a doubt on our list of top New York fashionistas. The Misshapes memeber donned an all black ensemble for Miu Miu's cocktail party in NYC.
