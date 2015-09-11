13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
September 11, 2015
1. Alexa Chung Channels The Luxe Velvet Trend
Alexa Chung looked as immaculately chic as ever at Refinery 29's 29 Rooms Opening in a luxe velvet midi dress with a pair of tie-up pumps. She's working a slightly different look of late, with a holiday tan and tousled beachy hair.
-
September 11, 2015
2. Kate Bosworth Gives Us A Masterclass In Swinter Layering
Kate Bosworth looked chic in three outfits; a polished monochrome look, an Erdem dress and then this matching striped shirt and skirt layered over a roll neck jumper with thigh high boots. The actress usually sticks within her immaculate style but this look branches out from it and we like it.
-
September 11, 2015
3. Emily Ratajkowski Knows How To Show Off Her Figure
Our beautiful cover girl Emily Ratajkowski looked incredible yesteday in a leather mini dress with classic leg-lengthening nude pumps at the Lynn Hirschberg: W's It Girl luncheon. She dressed down the look with natural, bare-faced make-up.
-
September 11, 2015
4. Kendall Jenner Channels A Whole New Look
How different does Kendall Jenner look? Roll neck jumper, Emily Ratajkowski-style glasses... We love her on-point geek chic look.
-
September 11, 2015
5. Millie Mackintosh Works The Gothic Trend
Millie Mackintosh amped up her usual relaxed Bohemian look with a bold gothic look with contrasting leather and lace, a chocker and a heavily kohled eye. She teamed the skirt and shirt, which are from her fashion line, Millie's Collection, with Prada boots and a Chanel bag.
September 11, 20151 of 5
Alexa Chung Channels The Luxe Velvet Trend
Alexa Chung looked as immaculately chic as ever at Refinery 29's 29 Rooms Opening in a luxe velvet midi dress with a pair of tie-up pumps. She's working a slightly different look of late, with a holiday tan and tousled beachy hair.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018