13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
September 11, 2009
1. LOTD 110909 Charlize theron
WHAT SHE WORE
Charlize Theron was statuesque in a silver belted Dior dress which she accessorised with fierce black and silver heels and a tiny clutch bag. The actress's tanned bod set off the bright silver dress perfectly.
WHERE
The Christian Dior boutique in New York for Fashion's Night Out.
-
September 11, 2009
2. LOTD 110909 Demi Moore
WHAT SHE WORE
Demi Moore went for tomboy chic in this pinstriped double-breasted navy suit. She upped the glam factor with a beaded necklace, quilted clutch and silver-framed shades.
WHERE
Demi and husband Ashton Kutcher were on their way to a charity launch in New York.
-
September 11, 2009
3. LOTD 110909 Gwen Stefani
WHAT SHE WORE
Gwen Stefani was all decked out in her own label, L.A.M.B, with her hair in that trademark quiff. We love the grey biker jacket and bright pink tote bag!
WHERE
The L.A.M.B presentation at New York Fashion Week.
-
September 11, 2009
4. LOTD 110909 Kate Hudson
WHAT SHE WORE
Kate Hudson donned the season's must-have fashion item, a jumpsuit by her BFF (Best Fashion Friend), Stella McCartney.
SHOP JUMPSUITS FOR ALL BUDGETS
WHERE
Fashion's Night Out in New York.
-
September 11, 2009
5. LOTD 110909 SJP
WHAT SHE WORE
Sarah Jessica Parker took time out from filming Sex and the City: The Movie 2 to get dolled up and party with one of Carrie Bradshaw's favourite designers, Oscar de La Renta. She styled her silk magenta skirt with outsized waist belt and NY Fashion's Night out T-shirt.
WHERE
The Oscar de la Renta boutique in New York.
