13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
June 11, 2010
1. LOTD 110610 Nicole Richie
Nicole Richie was resplendent in a gown of her own design. The starlet who's never far away from a maxidress glammed it up in this strapless peachy gown from her Winter Kate collection.
-
June 11, 2010
2. LOTD 110610 Helena Christensen
Helena Christensen was summer-ready in a LWD with lace detail hem at Stella McCartney's spring collection showcase in New York. The white frock showed off Helena's tan to the max and she added nude heels and bag for a sweet summer look.
SEE ALL THE CELEBS AT STELLA MCCARTNEY'S FASHION PRESENTATION
-
June 11, 2010
3. LOTD 110610 Leigh Lezark
Leigh Lezark was top-to-toe the edgy fashionista in a lacy bodycon minidress with leather tie-waist situation. The stylista added a black clutch and heels and a sleek blowdry finished this ultra-glam look.
-
June 11, 2010
4. LOTD 110610 Georgina Chapman
Georgina Chapman went for a burst of colour in this stand-out magenta one-shouldered gown. The draped style gave a Grecian vibe while Georgina matched her gown to her pink platform heels.
-
June 11, 2010
5. LOTD 110610 Natalie Portman
Natalie Portman was pretty in petal-pink in this lacy rose-coloured number. A pair of nude court shoes and an elegant clutch accessorised the outfit.
June 11, 20101 of 5
LOTD 110610 Nicole Richie
Nicole Richie was resplendent in a gown of her own design. The starlet who's never far away from a maxidress glammed it up in this strapless peachy gown from her Winter Kate collection.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018