13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
February 11, 2011
1. LOTD 110211
I Am Number Four star Dianna Agron has been rolling out the dress hits of late and this current wardrobe outing teamed with a soft up-do makes us think of a modern-day Grace Kelly in the making. Styling the rich dreamy pink, draped Vivienne Westwood Red Label SS11 dress with a similar hued VBH clutch, Dianna added a gentle pop of colour with some Brian Atwood ruby slippers.
-
February 11, 2011
2. LOTD 110211
InStyle's March cover star Helena Christensen got off to a super stylish start for Fashion Week, showing off her supermodel pins in a pair of cute high-waisted shorts teamed with a nipped-in jacket. Earlier this week Alexa Chung wore a similar suited look at a Carven event in NY. We see a trend emerging already!
-
February 11, 2011
3. LOTD 110211
Stunning model Karen Elson made a jaw-dropping entrance as she arrived at the amfAR New York Gala to kick off New York Fashion Week Fall 2011. Working a Versace Spring 2011 strapless gown with flapper-esque fringed skirt, the flame-haired model styled her look with a silver Versace clutch and platform heels. Wearing her hair in side-parted soft vintage curls set against her black feline eyeliner, Mrs Jack White gave the Mad Men girls a run for their style money.
-
February 11, 2011
4. LOTD 110211
Leona Lewis has made a welcome return to the red carpet over the last week, unveiling her bright new look. At the charity event An Unforgettable Evening in LA, the Brit singer worked a turquoise bust-sculpting top teamed with a high-waisted purple fishtail skirt. She added a pop of pink on her lips and showed off her glossy new fringed 'do.
-
February 11, 2011
5. LOTD 110211
Kicking off Fall 2011 New York Fashion Week in style at the ultra glam amfAR NY Gala party, Aussie actress Rose Byrne showed off her stunning new fringed 'do wearing a soft ballerina pink Ralph Lauren halterneck floor-length gown with gathered waist. She accessorised with a sparkly silver Ralph Lauren fine jewellery pendant. And while the heavy-set fringe worn loose with the halterneckline shouldn't work, Rose managed to carry it off with ethereal ease.
February 11, 20111 of 5
LOTD 110211
I Am Number Four star Dianna Agron has been rolling out the dress hits of late and this current wardrobe outing teamed with a soft up-do makes us think of a modern-day Grace Kelly in the making. Styling the rich dreamy pink, draped Vivienne Westwood Red Label SS11 dress with a similar hued VBH clutch, Dianna added a gentle pop of colour with some Brian Atwood ruby slippers.
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018