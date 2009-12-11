13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
December 11, 2009
1. LOTD 111209 Selena Gomez
Selena Gomez was pretty in pink in this fuschia strapless gown which she wore with pale pink lipstick. Proving that mixing your metals can be a good look, she wore silver heels and clutch bag and gold chandelier earrings.
-
December 11, 2009
2. LOTD 111209 Zoe Saldana
Zoe Saldana stole the limelight fairly and squarely at last night's Avatar world premiere. The actress wore a figure-hugging, silver, fishtail dress with statement shoulders by Roland Mouret and swished onto the blue carpet to an extraordinary flurry of flashbulbs. She added a waist-length string of diamonds by Neil Lane for added sparkle.
-
December 11, 2009
3. LOTD 111209 Stella McCartney
Stella McCartney confirmed she's the queen of the statement jacket in this fab number. Stella transformed an all-black outfit of top, leggings and ankle boots with this oyster-coloured ruffle-edged evening jacket.
-
December 11, 2009
4. LOTD 111209 Sarah Harding
Sarah Harding worked a hot pink origami detail dress with a slick of matching cerise lipstick after the St Trinian's premiere in London. We love how she swished her new longer blonde locks into a ponytail for a feminine finish.
-
December 11, 2009
5. LOTD 111209 Eva Longoria Parker
Eva Longoria Parker was slinky in her fitted black shift dress and suede heels. The Desperate Housewives star kept things ultra-classic with nude accessories, nails and lipstick; very stealth luxe.
