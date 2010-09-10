13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
September 10, 2010
Rachel Bilson went for an edgier look than her usual laidback LA style in this white, metallic fringed minidress. She wore black shoe-boots to give her look a monochrome twist and kept hair and make-up ultra simple to let the outfit do the work.
September 10, 2010
We’re so glad to see Diane Kruger back on the style-scene! Wearing a stunning toughened-up girly Chanel frock with belted waist at the Chanel store opening in New York last night, Diane worked the tousled up-do to perfection!
September 10, 2010
She’s been out and about in New York for a few days now, and each time looking typically flawless! Style queen Victoria Beckham’s in town for New York Fashion Week, sporting a super short Isabel Marant skirt, a Hermes bag and those unmistakeable Loubous!
September 10, 2010
Out and about in New York, Gwen Stefani kept it typically cool and casual, going for a blazer and skinnies combo with printed tee. A slick of red lippy and gentle blonde waves gave her that trademark vintage-glam look.
September 10, 2010
Eva Mendes gave the new simplicity trend some Hollywood glamour as she was out and about in Paris this week. She teamed her camel blouse with elegant navy long-leg culottes and a neat cream and tan handbag. The oversized shades gave her a Parisian chic twist.
