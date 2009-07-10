13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
July 10, 2009
1. LOTD 100709 Thandie Newton
Thandie Newton was her usual fashionable self in this painterly silk draped dress from Matthew Williamson's resort collection at the Serpentine Sumner party. Teamed with a pair of Flash Gorden-esque futuristic gladiator sandals, studded belt and bejewelled clutch bag she was ready to party, or indeed go intergalactic, should the mood take her.
See all the pics from the celebrity-studded Serpentine Summer Party!
-
July 10, 2009
2. LOTD 100709 Emma Watson
Emma Watson continued her run of promoting Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince in the States, and appeared on US TV in a scarlet dress and a terribly patriotic quilted Chanel bag emblazoned with a Union Jack.
Check out all the pics from the world premiere of Harry Potter and the Half-Blood Prince.
-
July 10, 2009
3. LOTD 100709 Roisin Murphy
Roisin Murphy went for show-stopping fashionista style for the Serpentine Summer Party in this ivory Dolce & Gabbana dress complete with the full complement of Dolce accessories; rosette headband, belt, statement necklace and outsized gold clutch. Bellissima!
-
July 10, 2009
4. LOTD 100709 Rosie Huntington-Whiteley
Rosie Huntington Whitely stuck to her bohemian glamour style in this wispy purple maxidress and bejewelled jacket. With her hair worn in loose, natural waves and a delicate pendant this is a perfect summer look to copy for a wedding.
-
July 10, 2009
5. LOTD 100709 Bonnie Wright
Isn't little Ginny Wesley all grown up? Bonnie Wright who plays Harry Potter's flame haired love interest in the Half-Blood Prince took to the red carpet like a seasoned pro for the New York premiere of Harry Potter. Love the Prada dress, high hair and check out those strap-tastic heels! Note; red lipstick + red shoes + LBD = Great look.
July 10, 20091 of 5
LOTD 100709 Thandie Newton
Thandie Newton was her usual fashionable self in this painterly silk draped dress from Matthew Williamson's resort collection at the Serpentine Sumner party. Teamed with a pair of Flash Gorden-esque futuristic gladiator sandals, studded belt and bejewelled clutch bag she was ready to party, or indeed go intergalactic, should the mood take her.
See all the pics from the celebrity-studded Serpentine Summer Party!
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018