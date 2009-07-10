Thandie Newton was her usual fashionable self in this painterly silk draped dress from Matthew Williamson's resort collection at the Serpentine Sumner party. Teamed with a pair of Flash Gorden-esque futuristic gladiator sandals, studded belt and bejewelled clutch bag she was ready to party, or indeed go intergalactic, should the mood take her.

