13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
December 10, 2010
1. LOTD 101210 Alexa Chung
Alexa Chung showed off her usual clever combo of Tomboy chic at a party in Paris in a Chanel minidress complete with canary yellow collar, girly flats and a quilted gold handbag. How festive! The fashionista, who was recently named Style Icon of the Year at the British Fashion Awards, was also sporting a new shorter bob.
December 10, 2010
2. LOTD 101210 Julianne Moore
Julianne Moore kept her all-black outfit interesting with a mix of textures, from her feather bolero to her satin bag and suede booties. The sparkling Bulgari chandelier earrings brought the ensemble to life.
December 10, 2010
3. LOTD 101210 Kylie Minogue
Kylie Minogue seems to have a vast array of gorgeous, on-trend coats and this leopard number is no exception. Working autumn/winter’s hottest print while out and about in London, the pint-sized singer kept the rest of her outfit simple, with a plain black pair of stacked boot, a grey hold-all and black sunnies.
December 10, 2010
4. LOTD 101210 Michelle Monaghan
Michelle Monaghan was utterly divine at the Somewhere film premiere in LA in a strapless ruffled plum dress by Lanvin and killer nude wedges. Scrumptious!
December 10, 2010
5. LOTD 101210 Whitney Port
The City star Whitney Port worked the monochromatic look to perfection by layering a black blazer over a short white dress. Grey stockings and booties add a bit of a rock chick edge.
