Kylie Minogue seems to have a vast array of gorgeous, on-trend coats and this leopard number is no exception. Working autumn/winter’s hottest print while out and about in London, the pint-sized singer kept the rest of her outfit simple, with a plain black pair of stacked boot, a grey hold-all and black sunnies.

VIDEO HOW-TO: GET GLOWING SKIN LIKE KYLIE MINOGUE