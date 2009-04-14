13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
April 14, 2009
1. Miranda Kerr LOTD 10/04/09The Aussie beauty stands out in a zesty orange shift and an immaculate blowdry. Orlando Bloom's squeeze was promoting the new Victoria's Secret Dream Angels Push Up Bra in LA
-
April 14, 2009
2. Keira Knightley LOTD 10/04/09Keira was chic in a navy and satin polka-dot frock with belted bodice by Luella at a dinner honouring the designer.
-
April 14, 2009
3. Jessica Alba 10/04/09The yummy mummy chose the perfect off-duty outfit to play with daughter Honor at the park: an easy, breezy sundress, fringed sandals and oversized shades.
-
April 14, 2009
4. Helena Christensen LOTD 10/04/09Helena Christensen showed off her Tommy Hilfiger handbag, designed in aid of Breast Health International, at the designer's shop opening in Germany. She teamed the roomy tote with a tangerine-hued frock for maximum impact.
-
April 14, 2009
5. Miley Cyrus LOTD 10/04/09Miley Cyrus was ultra-cute in a bow-printed ruffled frock and strappy red sandals on The Rachael Ray Show in LA.
April 14, 20091 of 5
Miranda Kerr LOTD 10/04/09
The Aussie beauty stands out in a zesty orange shift and an immaculate blowdry. Orlando Bloom's squeeze was promoting the new Victoria's Secret Dream Angels Push Up Bra in LA
Must Reads
1 Mar 2018
Look Of The Day
28 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
26 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
22 Feb 2018
Look Of The Day
21 Feb 2018