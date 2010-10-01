13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
October 1, 2010
1. LOTD 011010
Dressed for success, Katie Holmes fused feminine floral with power-dressing for the Power Of Women lunch in Beverley Hills. Working a gorgeous Louis Vuitton flower print dress, Katie took the frou-frou edge off the look, toughening it up with a black Chanel bag, black sheer tights and killer Casadei heels.
October 1, 2010
2. LOTD 011010
Halle Berry knows exactly how to make metallic shades work for her as she showed off her enviable pins in a slouchy-glam Mark + James by Badgley Mischka bronze-brown metallic dress teamed with gold peep-toe pumps at her fragrance launch in Germany.
October 1, 2010
3. LOTD 011010
Whitney Port dressed up her downtime Pray For Mother Nature jeans look with a super cool jacket-cardie and an on trend plaited top-bun as she attended an eBay event in LA. We can't get enough of her laidback look.
October 1, 2010
4. LOTD 011010
Anne Hathaway joined Katie Holmes and Eva Mendes at the Power Of Women ladies' luncheon in Beverley Hills wearing a sizzling Erdem blue black silk digi-print dress with tucking detail and cinched waist. She finished her look with a slick of coral lippy and a Veronica Lake-esque side-parting.
October 1, 2010
5. LOTD 011010
Ladies who lunch! Eva Mendes worked the on trend Charlie Girl waves to perfection as she hit the Power Of Women lunch in Beverly Hills. Going for the laidback 70s vibe, Eva wore a navy, orange and white striped handkerchief dress cinched-in with an oversized white belt and her fave nude Brian Atwood pumps.
October 1, 2010
LOTD 011010
