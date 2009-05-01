13 Mar 2018
Look of the Day
-
May 1, 2009
1. Kate Hudson LOTD 01/05/09
Kate Hudson was certainly in the party mood at the Cartier 100th Anniversary celebration in New York, where she stole the show with a black cut-away gown and a dazzling diamond choker.
-
May 1, 2009
2. Demi Moore LOTD 01/05/09
Demi was picture perfect as always at the Cartier anniversary bash in monochrome one-shoulder dress that was cinched at the waist. Demi, what's your secret?
-
May 1, 2009
3. Helena Christensen LOTD 01/05/09
Not many people would be able to pull off a yellow and turquoise striped frock but leave it to supermodel Helena Christensen to show us the way in this splashy Marc Jacobs number. The supermodel completed the look with a black sash belt and matching clutch and shoes.
-
May 1, 2009
4. Mary-Kate Olsen LOTD 01/05/09
MK showed off her more polished side at the Women of Distinction Awards luncheon in New York in a pink bandage skirt teamed with a black blouson and wedge booties.
-
May 1, 2009
5. Sarah Jessica Parker LOTD 01/05/09
SJP worked a LBD with gorgeous embellished collar at an art exhibition in New York. The Sex and The City actress, who also sported a pair of fabulously strappy heels, was perfectly matched by her six-year-old, son James Wilkie, looking adorable in a white suit.
