Live Like An Italian – Add A Shot Of Glamour To Your Everyday Life

Where would we be without Italian fashion? Whether it's a beautifully tailored coat or a decadent, lace-trimmed dress, all of our wardrobes would be a little less luxurious - and a lot less fun - without it.

Now you can explore this world in all its glory at a new exhibition at London's V&A until 27 July 2014 (win a pair of tickets here). Supported by Nespresso, which knows all about great taste, The Glamour of Italian Fashion 1945 - 2014 follows Italy's stylish journey to the buzzing, world renowned fashion hotspot it is today. Along with a spectacular array of fashion, there will be film and photography of the designers and muses who sparked our love of Italian design.

As an official supporter of the exhibition, Nespresso brings its passion for quality, design and innovation in coffee production to the world of fashion. It has partnered with Italian creative director Orsola de Castro, of eco-conscious fashion line From Somewhere, to create a one-off, sustainably sourced and Italian inspired dress. The label believes in substance with style, creating wearable high fashion with a low-waste ethos - something that's at the heart of Nespresso's production of every Grand Crus coffee capsule. The dress, which will incorporate Nespresso's 100 per cent recyclable aluminium capsules, shows how these two innovative brands successfully combine quality design and sustainability. The finished piece will be unveiled at an exclusive boutique event on Regent Street.

Nespresso are kindly offering Instyle readers the chance to win £500 worth of sustainable clothing vouchers - click here to be enter!