How To Wear Pink — Cos' Top 5 Must-Have Pieces And How To Wear Them

Fashion Director Arabella Greenhill has picked her top five pieces available now from Cos...

Why do I love Cos? For many reasons, really… Its brilliant basics, on-trend design, clean lines and understated chic. Oh and the great prices too!

Whether you’re looking for quality staples, something more fashion forward or maybe minimalism is your thing then Cos should be your go to destination. It’s current but without being overly trendy and more grown up than a lot of the other high street shops.

If you like designer clothes but don’t have the budget for the hefty prices then this is the shop for you. It’s affordable but not disposable. I have things from Cos in my wardrobe that I've had for years and years, all of which I still love to wear.

Thanks to Cos' great quality, its core basics are seasonless. It is my go to for the perfect t-shirt, super affordable knitwear, a crisp white shirt or super cosy pyjama bottoms. Pretty much everything including their super cute hair slides too.

My top tip for shopping in Cos – if something catches your eye, try it on. It doesn’t always have hanger appeal but will look great once it’s on your body. Trust me...

What: Contrast Edge Jumper £55

Why: You can't go wrong with a classic navy sweater. The white trim gives it a fresh modern edge.

What: Slip-On Leather Sneakers £89

Why: No laces. No logo's. Clean, chic and super comfortable.

What: Top with Pleated Back £55

Why: A classic white top but with a twist. Lots of fabulous pleats at the back give it volume and shape.

What: Black Leather Drawstring Bag £135

Why: This the THE bag shape of the season and such a useful, pratical size too.

What: Textured A-Line Skirt £79

Why: Add a pop of colour to your summer wardrobe with this on trend pink skirt.