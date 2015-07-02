VIDEO: How To Wear Birkenstocks In The Heatwave

Love them or hate them, Birkenstocks are about as comfortable as footwear gets. InStyle’s fashion features editor and resident flat shoe-aholic Hannah – AKA En Brogue - shows us how to wear them.

It’s funny how a shoe can cause so much anger. Some people just HATE Birkenstocks, pool slides and other chunky flat sandals, but for me, they are absolute heaven. It’s not just about the comfort with Birkenstocks – although you really can’t beat them for that – or even the ease of being able to slip them on and off (look! No hands!). I love the way that they look as well. Plus they’ve been incredibly popular for a few seasons now, since Phoebe Philo sent some very similar looking sandals down the catwalk at Celine. But I get that they, and other “fugly” sandals can be quite scary to wear, so hopefully my handy video (top) will give you some ideas of what you can wear them with.

If you're on board with this look, here are some of my favourite styles that are available to buy now.

Birkenstock

If you find your first pair of Birks a little uncomfortable at first, persevere! The cork sole will mould to fit your feet perfectly and then you'll never want to take them off.

Arizona sandals, £54.95, by Birkenstock

Zara

These - which look very similar to a designer pair by Isabel Marant from last summer - will literally go with everything.

Quilted sandals, £39.99 reduced to £25.99, by Zara

Hunter Original

I had no idea I would love these rubber slides so much until they found their way onto my feet. Now I am OBSESSED.

Logo sandals, £55, Hunter Original

Senso

The mesh material on these sandals makes them easy to dress up. Yes people, I'm suggesting that they are evening wear. Well, why not?

Kimmy Sandals, £130 reduced to £91, by Senso

Topshop

A bit more colour and a bit more chunk: these from Topshop have festival written all over them.

Fate sandals, £42 reduced to £25, by Topshop

Penelope Chilvers

With a hint of espadrille combined with that chunky sandal shape, these beauties are a more upmarket take on the trend.

Pool sandals, £169 reduced to £85, by Penelope Chilvers

For more flat shoe styling ideas, head to my blog EnBrogue.com and follow me on Twitter and Instagram at @EnBrogue. Happy #FridayFlats everyone!