On The FROW At Henry Holland With Alexa, Poppy and Grimmy

1. The Mega Frow

What's the best thing every season about the House of Holland show? Apart from the amazing clothes (obvs) and Henry's quiff, it's got to be the frow. And this season certainly didn't disappoint. After trundling down four flights of scaffolding esque metal stairs, Henry's gang of regular faces including Alexa Chung, Poppy Delevingne, Atlanta De Cadenet, Nicola Roberts, Chelsea Leyland and Nick Grimshaw then trudged through the sand covered runway to take the best seats in the house, or in this case Old Collins Music Hall. 7pm on a Saturday night is always a bit slot to fill, with showgoers having been on the go for 12 hours and more than likely tempted to sneak off to snuggle up in front of The X-Factor with a takeaway and a footbath but Henry always manages to make it feel more of a party than just another on-schedule show and the frow were certainly in party mode. Giggling, whooping and cheering and this was even before the show started, we just had to find out what's it like to be in the HOH gang. Check out their answers in the video above. Btw Henry's fabulous mum Stephanie even makes an appearance, and we reckon she definitely deserves her own show.

2. Lady Leshurr

Pre - HOH spring/ summer 2016 we were still humming Omi's Cheerleader. It was annoyingly somehow ingrained on our fashion week brains. But then Lady Leshurr, appeared on the sand covered runway and launched into a live performance of her song Brush Your Teeth that definitely blew any Omi lyrics away. Dressed in a matching printed bucket hat and dress, by Henry, natch, the 21 year old rapper from Birmingham had the crowd hooked with her flashy performance. Even the most stern looking of fashion editors couldn't resist smiling when she walked around the semi-circular front row asking each of them individually 'Did You Brush Your Teeth?' Oral hygeine is like so spring summer 2016.

3. The Clothes

Entitled "Fear And Loafing" Henry sent an army of models clad in bright neons and psychedelic prints stomping around the semi-circular runway. Speaking backstage post-show Henry explained that this collection was inspired by his obsession with the 1988 cult film 'Fear & Loathing In Las Vegas,' with many of the textiles mirroring the tacky hotel bedrooms in the film and trippy vibes. Think tropical bug prints, brightly coloured patchwork leathers and suedes, khaki jackets with fuzzy fur trims, marabou feather mules and bucket hats and yellow tinged aviators galore. We want it all.

4. Alexa Shopping

Henry teamed up with Visa to give 10 lucky VIPs a ring that works the same as a debit card. According to Henry this is the future of shopping. Eeek! Loaded with £500, Alexa Chung walked over to the line-up of models post show to purchase what she liked best, in this case the breton striped top from look 15.

LFW SS16 Beauty Report - The Hottest Beauty Looks Straight From The Catwalk