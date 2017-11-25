Here's How To Get A Pair Of Adidas Stan Smith Trainers For £39.50. This Is Not A Drill

They're our go-to trainer of choice.

Yep, Adidas's Stan Smith trainers are loved by the fashion pack because of their ability to go with literally everything.

Jeans? Tick. Cropped trousers? Tick, tick. An oversized dress? Hell yes.

We love this slightly off white pair for a bit more of a retro feel.

Usually priced at £74.99 they're in Office's Black Friday and Cyber Monday offering and reduced to £45 but if you enter the code SHINE at the checkout you'll get an extra 20% meaning they can be yours for only £39.50