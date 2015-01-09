Flat Shoe Love: Watch Our New Weekly #FridayFlats Video

Welcome to our new weekly #FridayFlats video with InStyle’s fashion features editor Hannah Rochell (that’s me), AKA En Brogue, the flat shoe blogger. I NEVER wear heels (I don’t even own any), and if ever there was a day to ditch your platforms, it’s on a Friday. BECAUSE IT'S NEARLY THE WEEKEND! I’ve been encouraging my colleagues to do the same, so each week I’ll be whizzing around the office to see what flat shoes the InStyle team are wearing.

If you’re wearing stylish flat shoes today too, I’d love to see them. Tweet me a picture of your feet – make sure you include @EnBrogue as well as @InStyle_UK and the hashtag #FridayFlats – and I’ll retweet my favourites!

