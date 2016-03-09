Emily Ratajkowski As You've Never Seen Her Before

After that Miu Miu catwalk appearance, here's why there's way more to Emily Ratajkowski than Blurred Lines...

She may have made headlines worldwide from appearing in Robin Thicke's Blurred Lines video, but after clocking up roles in Gone Girl, Entourage and starring alongside Zac Efron We Are Your Friends, Emily Ratajkowski is well on the way to proving there is more to her than just that music video. Now? She's a Parisian catwalk staple, appearing in Miu Miu's star-studded AW16 show alongside Bella and Gigi Hadid, Bradley Cooper's girlfriend Irina Shayk, Kendall Jenner and Crystal Renn.

Team InStyle flew to LA to shoot the 24-year old brunette beauty in 2015, and we kinda fell in love. In a chic, minimalist all-white house high up in the Hollywood Hills, with an 80's dance classics soundtrack blaring in the background, Emily modelled the gothic Victoriana trend. When the last shot was wrapped, Emily slipped back into her own clothes - a demure summer dress, teamed with a khaki jacket and the bag of the season, a suede Chloé saddlebag taking a couple of chocolate chip cookies for the road. A girl after our own heart.

On Blurred Lines….

'I wasn't into the idea at all at first. I think I came off as a bit annoyed in the video. Now, it's the bane of my existence. When anyone comes up to me about Blurred Lines, I'm like, are we seriously talking about a video from three years ago?'

On nakedness…

'It's weird to me that the reaction to a woman's naked body is so controversial in our culture. My mum taught me to never apologise for my sexuality. My dad never made me feel embarrassed. I also don't think I've ever had an awareness of my own body as being super-sexual. It was always just my body.'

On looking in the mirror…

'There are a few things I don't like about my body, like that part of my thigh beneath my butt. But my friends will say I'm crazy and I know it's just my perception. You can't beat up on yourself.'

On her personal style...

'My go-to look is definitely wannabe French girl - feminine but just super, super cool. I love understated and retro. Hair and make-up always kill me. I have really bug features and a lot of make-up artists get carried away and make me look like a drag queen.'

On her boyfriend Jeff Magid, a musician and former professional poker player who she lives with in downtown LA...

'We found out that we had all these similarities. We both love art and music. Our mothers are professors and he's an only child too. I've never dated guys who are hunky in pictures. I look for kindness, which is way underrated. I like someone who will split his lunch with you.'

On making career moves to ensure her staying power...

'I'm not looking to play the pretty-girl type that you would expect from a model turned actress. I want to surprise people. Maybe play the weird girl. It takes fighting for, which I'm prepared to do.'

Photographs by Jenny Gage and Tom Betterton