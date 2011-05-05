13 Mar 2018
Workwear: Team With Tailoring
1. WORKWEAR PAIRS 050511
Dina Jacket, £245, L.K Bennett
Try your hand at a little Jackie O style with this stunning and timeless weaved jacket. The spring-ready shade makes it an ideal separate to smarten up just about anything.
2. WORKWEAR PAIRS 050511
Navy Exposed Zip Lace Dress, £45, Wallis
With the chic Dina jacket, this lovely lace number is city-calling. Take it into the evening by adding a sparkling statement necklace and bright red lips.
3. WORKWEAR PAIRS 050511
Rizzo Dress, £159, Hobbs
We love the 50s style of this fun spotty frock which would be ideal for all your special summer occasions too.
4. WORKWEAR PAIRS 050511
Lime 3/4 Length Cardigan, was £18 now £14.40, Debenhams
Give your workwear a summer to remember in this vivid lime green cardi – the perfect shade for some controlled clashing with the purple hues in the dress.
5. WORKWEAR PAIRS 050511
Long Blazer with Roll Up Sleeves, £79.99, Zara
The long blazer is back. Ultra smart and mega chic, we love the berry hue of this one from Zara.
6. WORKWEAR PAIRS 050511
Black High Waisted Trousers, £38, Miss Selfridge
With the tailored fit of the blazer, these high-waist black trousers are office opulent.
7. WORKWEAR PAIRS 050511
Megan Dress, £139, Hobbs
Give in to a little monochrome indulgence with this very smart and flattering on-trend dress from Hobbs.
8. WORKWEAR PAIRS 050511
Quilted Two Tone Pumps, £92, French Sole
Keep your feet looking preened to perfection in these Parisian-inspired two-toned quilted pumps.
9. WORKWEAR PAIRS 050511
Floral Tailored Jacket. £29.99, New Look
This vintage-inspired ditzy floral blazer will instantly spring up your workwear ensemble.
10. WORKWEAR PAIRS 050511
Unno Cotton V-Neck Dress, £140, French Connection
Wear this simple white dress with the flirty floral blazer for match-made-in-heaven.
11. WORKWEAR PAIRS 050511
Carven High-Waisted Wool-Crepe Shorts, £180, Net-A-Porter
When the sun is shining, up your hemlines and flash some leg in these beautifully tailored shorts by Carven.
12. WORKWEAR PAIRS 050511
Krinkle Sandal, £95, Kurt Geiger
A shorter hemline commands a sleek and chic sandal – this 70s style pair from Kurt Geiger will make just the right style impact.
13. WORKWEAR PAIRS 050511
Double Cloth Sheath Skirt, £25.99, Zara
Swap the sedate black pencil for this garden green zing number and you’ll tick all the boxes for clever colour-blocking.
14. WORKWEAR PAIRS 050511
Diane Von Furstenberg City Cotton and Modal-Blend Crepe Blouse, £200, Net-A-Porter
Go bold with your office separates as seen at the Jil Sander S11 show by teaming this regal purple shirt with other eye-popping shades.
15. WORKWEAR PAIRS 050511
Stripe Tunic Dress, £ 65, Warehouse
Take some style inspiration from the SS11 shows where super stripes were big news - think Prada and Marc by Marc Jacobs. The aquatic shades on this cute shift make us feel in the holiday mood.
16. WORKWEAR PAIRS 050511
Cotton Notch Neck Teal Cardigan, £38, Monsoon
Cover up from breezy spring days in this versatile cardi.
17. WORKWEAR PAIRS 050511
Chinti and Parker Striped Organic Cotton Skirt, £90, Net-A-Porter
Walk the line with this perfect Parisian style stripe skirt – a great work or play staple.
18. WORKWEAR PAIRS 050511
Stone Long Sleeve Top, £10, Miss Selfridge
With a bold printed skirt, this simple stone long-sleeve top will give your workwear a clean and crisp finish.
19. WORKWEAR PAIRS 050511
Mint 3/4 Sleeve Shrunken Blazer, £55, Topshop
This season is all about a sugar-sweet palette and this mint jacket brings the trend seamlessly into office mode.
20. WORKWEAR PAIRS 050511
Tailored Pleated Wide Leg Chiffon Trouser, £40, ASOS
Team a tailored jacket with a fluid trouser for an instant spring lift. These pleated wide-legs are a great alternative to heavy winter trews.
21. WORKWEAR PAIRS 050511
Teal Trousers, £39.90, Mango
Why wear black trousers when you can wear these cool carrot pants. The teal shade makes these very spring savvy.
22. WORKWEAR PAIRS 050511
Bowling Bag with Golden Detailing, £39.99, Zara
Give the flowy trousers a structured finish by teaming with a tonal bowling bag from Zara.
23. WORKWEAR PAIRS 050511
Tona Skirt, £24.90, Mango
This wrap style skirt makes a great alternative to the classic pencil.
24. WORKWEAR PAIRS 050511
Ladies Voile Vest Top, £15, Peacocks
With a smart skirt, this bright floral vest top will bring it right into the new season.
25. WORKWEAR PAIRS 050511
Apricot Wide Leg Trousers, £45, Topshop
Take style notes from Chloe’s SS11 show and invest in a pair of flattering apricot wide-legs. The tan and gold belt add a luxe finish to this pair.
26. WORKWEAR PAIRS 050511
Ladies Peterpan Chiffon Blouse, £16, Peacocks
Show off your glam wide-legs with a simple but chic chiffon blouse. This number is super purse-friendly!
27. WORKWEAR PAIRS 050511
Silk Dupion Skirt, £180, Jaeger
Curves have never been more in-season and what better way to flaunt them than in this sculpted silk dupion number.
28. WORKWEAR PAIRS 050511
Tie Neck Blouse, £19.99, New Look
Contrasted against the sumptuous silk skirt, this feather-light blouse will look oh-so-ladylike in the office.
29. WORKWEAR PAIRS 050511
Linen Pencil Dress with Pleat Neckline, £45, ASOS
Work the tailored pencil dress a la Victoria Beckham in this tasty terracotta number.
30. WORKWEAR PAIRS 050511
Slingback Patent Leather Heels, £29.99, Zara
Keep your palette fresh by slipping into these glossy nude slingbacks – they’ll give you an even better silhouette and make your pins appear longer.
31. WORKWEAR PAIRS 050511
Silk and Linen Capri Trousers, £160, Jaeger
Add an eye-popping hue to your workwear tailoring with these stylish silk and linen Capri pants – they will definitely get you noticed.
32. WORKWEAR PAIRS 050511
Parasol Print Frill Top, £40, Oasis
The bright bold hue of the Capri pants makes the perfect offset for this printed white top – we love the quirky design!
33. WORKWEAR PAIRS 050511
Tailored High Waist Seamed Front 50s Short, £30, ASOS
We love the smart central seam on these camel beauties and they’ll not only work well in the office but can easily be pared-down for weekends or dressed-up for evenings too.
34. WORKWEAR PAIRS 050511
Toast Breton Patch Pocked Stripe Top, £59, John Lewis
This Breton number is safe and structured enough for the office – a simple touch of chic flair.
35. WORKWEAR PAIRS 050511
Grey Paperbag Waist Trousers, £39.99, River Island
Look Olivia Palermo chic in these belted blue beauties. The only way to wear these is with sky-high heels.
36. WORKWEAR PAIRS 050511
Marc by Marc Jacobs Jo Jo Crystal Polka-Dot Cotton t-shirt, £135, Net-A-Porter
The polka dots and iridescent embellishment give this simple taupe tee a stylish spin. The perfect tuck-in and wear-with-anything piece.
37. WORKWEAR PAIRS 050511
Hepburn Dress, £195, L.K Bennett
Up your office style in this glamorous ultra-feminine dress from L.K Bennett. The attached belt will give your waist fabulous definition.
38. WORKWEAR PAIRS 050511
Quilted Tote, £59.90, Mango
Let your bold colour choice standout by accessoring with elegant tonal pieces – this bag from Mango is just divine.
39. WORKWEAR PAIRS 050511
Painted Cotton Poplin Trouser, £59, Cos
Make your mark for spring in these oh-so-city-cool poplin trousers. The versatile shade makes these transeasonal too.
40. WORKWEAR PAIRS 050511
Coral Peep Toe Scallop Shoes, £69.99, River Island
Step out in style in the coral cut-out sandals – just add matching coral toes.
41. WORKWEAR PAIRS 050511
Tie Front Skirt, £65, Phase Eight
Whether it’s for glamorous workwear or a sunny summer wedding, this mink rouched skirt is throw-on feminine style.
42. WORKWEAR PAIRS 050511
Marc Jacobs Polka Dot Blouse, £558, Matches
Exude vintage virtue in this charmingly prim rose and pink polka dot blouse. The pastel hue makes it an ideal accompaniment to the mink rouched skirt.
43. WORKWEAR PAIRS 050511
Valentina Stud Shorts, £135, Whistles
For elegant workwear with a modern spin these studded shorts from Whistles are ideal.
44. WORKWEAR PAIRS 050511
Carvela Adina Courts, £85, House of Fraser
Give your tailored shorts a classic finish by stepping into these simple bow courts.
45. WORKWEAR PAIRS 050511
Minnow Pleated Front Culottes, £89, Reiss
These soft grey culottes are a directional way to wear tailoring in the summer months. For days that command a super smart style, team with fitted white blazer for head-to-toe androgynous appeal.
46. WORKWEAR PAIRS 050511
Button Sleeve Top, £160, Jaeger
Give your tailored look added luxury by teaming with this sleek silk button sleeve top.
47. WORKWEAR PAIRS 050511
Grace Wide Leg Trouser, £150, Whistles
If you want a loosely fitted spring alternative to tough office tailoring, look no further than these seductively sweet soft-pink wide-legs from Whistles.
48. WORKWEAR PAIRS 050511
Sarah Top, £65, L.K Bennett
Keep up the soft structured look with this luxe looking barely-there pink cowl neck top.
49. WORKWEAR PAIRS 050511
Paul Smith Floral Pencil Skirt, £214, Farfetch.com
Bring some blooms to work in this stunning white and pink floral pencil skirt from Paul Smith.
50. WORKWEAR PAIRS 050511
Elizabeth & James Mazi Snake Print Heeled Court Shoes, £260, ASOS
Nothing works better with a flurry of florals than smart blush-hued almond-toe court.
51. WORKWEAR PAIRS 050511
Hazel Tailored Blazer, £195, Reiss
For summer perfection, copy Kate Middleton and invest in a softly structured classic white blazer that will take you right through the new-season.
52. WORKWEAR PAIRS 050511
Trousers, £14.99, H&M
These slim-fit rose trousers are a simple casual workwear choice that fall in-between trousers and jeans and are as good for work as they are for weekends.
53. WORKWEAR PAIRS 050511
Apollo Crepe Trousers, £97, French Connection
Bring Riviera chic to the office with summer’s must-have palazzo pant. We love this French Connection cobalt blue pair.
54. WORKWEAR PAIRS 050511
Peach Lace Back Jacket, £55, Miss Selfridge
Go boho cool for work with this 70s-inspired kimono jacket. The girlie peachy hue is almost good enough to eat.
55. WORKWEAR PAIRS 050511
Graphic Stripe Shirt Dress, £190, Karen Millen
Working on-trend stripes with some bold colour-blocking, this Karen Millen dress will introduce a real style kudos to your office wardrobe.
56. WORKWEAR PAIRS 050511
White Stud Handle Tote Bag, £69, Dorothy Perkins
The statement dress requires a minimalist take on accessories. This simple white stud tote is just right.
57. WORKWEAR PAIRS 050511
Paul and Joe Calva Polka Dot Blazer, £465, My Wardrobe
Standout from the office crowd with this fantastically French-style jacket. Timeless but quirky, you’ll wonder what you ever did without this Paul & Joe beauty.
58. WORKWEAR PAIRS 050511
Pleated Shorts, £130, Jaeger
These relaxed, artfully louche belted shorts will keep the compliments at work coming! The simple style works brilliantly with the spotted jacket.
59. WORKWEAR PAIRS 050511
Brompton Short, £50, All Saints
Falling just above the knee, these shorts are a modest way to wear the trend to the boardroom.
60. WORKWEAR PAIRS 050511
NW3 Pryors Patent Leather Brogues, £149, John Lewis
Swap the androgynous brogues for this summer-ready pair for easy preppy chic.
