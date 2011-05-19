13 Mar 2018
Workwear: Summer Chic
1.
Black/White Spot Shirt Dress, £38, Dorothy Perkins
Go dotty at work in Dorothy Perkins’ pretty polka dot shirtdress. Either ballerina pumps or sky-high stilettos would work with this classic shape.
2.
Contrast Collar Blouse, £99, Jaeger
Super sleek but with a pretty Peter Pan collar, this contrast collar blouse is incredibly versatile. Just what you need in your workwear wardrobe.
3.
Ponte Shift Dress, £40, Warehouse
Try on trend brights in the office with a super simple shape. Just add a scarf and tan wedges to complete the look.
4.
Alice + Olivia Arthur Cropped Stretch-Crepe Pants, £195, Net-a-Porter
The chino will always be a classic so it’s best to invest. Try this cropped style with sky-high stilettos for extra elegance.
5.
Brass Ring Wedge, £129, Jigsaw
Let these wooden wedge platforms peep out from under a pair of lightweight wide-legs for a high summer glamour.
6.
Multi Block Strip Blazer, £65, Topshop
Give your tailoring a summer spin with Topshop’s pastel striped blazer. Try with chinos or even white jeans if you’re a fan.
7.
Alice Soft Cotton Shirt, £65, Whistles
Silk can sometimes feel like too much in the summer months so get a failsafe cotton shirt for those stuffy days.
8.
PU Colour Block Skater Dress, £38, Miss Selfridge
The fit and flare shape of this feminine frock makes it a summer workwear staple. Keep it minimalist chic by teaming with simple white or tan accessories.
9.
Lexie, £44 (were £55), Dune
With just a mini wedge heel, these stunning woven shoes will make you walk with a summery spring in your step.
10.
Tim Tims Plains Cap Sleeve Dress, £35, French Connection
For an easy daytime look, this simple pink shift would look great with a bold necklace and pretty espadrilles.
11.
Tulip Skirt, £39.99, Zara
This funky modern shape would work equally well with streamline stilettos as with chunky wedges - which would work better in your office?
12.
Captivia Dress, £85, Monsoon
We loved the watercolour silk florals at Erdem's SS11 show. You can recreate the summer-ready style in this stunning floral shift from Monsoon.
13.
Jil Sander Neon PVC Belt, £115, Net-a-Porter
If you’re not quite ready to ditch the black then belt your favourite LBD with Jil Sander’s neon belt to add just a touch of summer colour.
14.
Breton T-Shirt, £55, Jaeger
Take your Breton tee to work with this square neck version from Jaeger. Team with a straight navy maxi skirt and wedges to take it up a notch.
15.
Maria Bag, £225, L.K Bennett
Luxe up your boardroom style with this patent leather shoulder bag from L.K. Bennett.
16.
Loles Dress, £49.90, Mango
In this slim-fit spotty shift, you'll look super smart and the glossy red bow belt adds a lovely burst of colour.
17.
Black Linen Palazzo Trousers, £26, Dorothy Perkins
Try the palazzo shape for a summery take on the ever-faithful black trousers.
18.
Safari Spot Blouse, £40, Oasis
White shirts aren’t the only thing to wear this summer, why not try a spot of pattern too like this spotty blouse from Oasis.
19.
Silk Abstract Floral Dress, £85, Banana Republic
Keep florals chic rather than cutesy with a bold abstract print like in this simple dress from Banana Republic.
20.
Spot Print Fit and Flare Dress, £45, Oasis
Be simple and elegant in spots. Either add a white blazer for a more slick style or a round neck cardi for a prim and proper look.
21.
Pleat Maxi Skirt, £60, Warehouse
The pleated skirt is an absolute wardrobe must. In a wow-wow shade, you’ll wear this for work and play.
22.
Tan Jean, £45, Oasis
Easier to wear than you think, these tan trousers will look fab with black and white but can take brighter colours too.
23.
Vivian Cropped Wide Leg, £125, Whistles
We loved the cropped and wide-legged appeal at Stella McCartney and Whistles have worked a similar style into their collection. Make sure to wear heels to keep the look flattering.
24.
Smocked Cocoon Dress, £32.95, Gap
Simple and oh-so comfortable, you’ll want to wear this cocoon dress to work everyday.
25.
Floral Kimono, £29.99, Zara
We loved the kimono-inspired Louis Vuitton collection, try it out in the office with Zara’s silky top. Wear with shorts in high summer or straight-legged black trousers on breezy days.
26.
Light Grey Long Blazer, £49.99, River Island
Go for cool grey when it’s hot hot hot outside with River Island’s cute cropped blazer.
27.
Pink Sleeveless Scallop Shirt, £24, Topshop
Button up in this sleeveless scallop shirt, the shade and shaper are perfect for sunny days.
28.
7 For All Mankind Belted Twill Shorts, £145, Net-a-Porter
There’s no reason shorts can’t become a regular in your workwear attire. Go for looser shapes with added extras like these bow belted ones by 7 For All Mankind.
29.
Rope Print Dress, £95, Whistles
Be pretty in print in the office with this gorgeous trailing rope dress. Try with beige stilettos or even rope sandals.
30.
Sheer Pocket Shirt, £32.95, Gap
The blouse is still going strong in the style charts so add to your collection with this artist-style smock top shirt.
31.
Grace Silk Drape Dress, £179, Reiss
Whether it's for the office or a garden party, this elegant and colourful dress will see you through the sunny season in fabulous style.
32.
Ladies Sleeveless Blouse, £16, Peacocks
Keep cool without compromising on style in this peachy sleeveless blouse - great with a pair of tailored black crops.
33.
Peach Co-ordinating Pleated Shorts, £35, Topshop
Whether teamed with a white blouse or a black tee, these pleated shorts will be a summer essential.
34.
Turn Up Shorts with Belt, £25, Joy
If you can get away with a slightly higher hem-line at work, these turn-up shorts would look picture-perfect with a peachy pink shirt and elegant ballerina pumps.
35.
Grey Paperbag Waist Shorts, £29.99, River Island
Tuck a simple white tee into these paperbag shorts and team with natural stilettos for a super-cool look.
36.
Tobacco Boysie Shirt Dress, £38, Miss Selfridge
Flattering for all shapes and sizes, the classic shirt dress is a great choice for work or weekends. Keep it smart by adding a pair of peep-toe wedges and oversized tote.
37.
Bermuda Shorts, £24.90, Mango
Slightly longer in length, these city-ready shorts were made for a working wardrobe.
38.
Orlanda Sandal, £185, L.K. Bennett
Enliven your sleek silhouette with these soft suede oh-so-feminine bow heels.
39.
Weave Mini Bag, £62, French Connection
Pack only your day essentials in this summer cool vintage-style woven straw bag - very Alexa Chung.
40.
XL Fashion Clutch, £69.99, Zara
Transform your trans-seasonal wardrobe with a super bright bag. This gorgeous clutch comes in red, green and blue too.
41.
Poppy Print Dress, £71.20, Phase Eight
Work your Mad Men style in this 50s-inspired dress. The fitted waist and slight flared skirt make it perfect for workwear or picnics.
42.
Tailored Cotton Trouser, £115, Karen Millen
The new-season is the ideal occasion to swap the black trousers for something brighter and lighter. We love these fitted powder blue cropped trousers from Karen Millen.
43.
Westmount Trouser, £79, Hobbs
Turn to relaxed summer dressing for summer-in-the-city chic. We love these on-trend camel straight legs that would look even better with a pair of bold bright sandals.
44.
Jewel One Button Jacket, £179, Reiss
Forget heavy, dark tailoring, this season is all about lightweight pastel hues and this rose blazer from Reiss nails it! Team it with high-waisted trousers and sandals for sophisticated office wear.
45.
Pink Trousers, £15, Primark (0118 6606 300)
Give in to the explosive hues of the season and style a pair of bubble-gum trews like SJP. This pair from Primark would look great with a white printed blouse and work-friendly wedges.
46.
Pencil Skirt, £14.99, H&M
This sky-blue skirt brings a little seaside style to simple tailoring - gorgeous.
47.
Burberry Short Cotton-twill Trench Coat, £650, Net-a-Porter
There’s nothing like a Burberry trench to keep those summer showers at bay. We love the shorter length of this classic.
48.
Cropped Blouse, £130, Jaeger
Stay bright and breezy in this cream cropped blouse, it’ll look fab with black chinos and a tan satchel swinging at your side.
49.
Pleated Skirt, £14, Primark (0118 6606 300)
Embrace the trend for pretty pleats at a purse-friendly price with this brick hued midi skirt.
50.
Emily Court, £150, Kurt Geiger
With a pointed toe and sharp stiletto heel, these eye-catching high-shine courts will ensure you take every step with style.
51.
Graphic Stripe Dress, £125, Karen Millen
Make way for work-friendly colour-blocking in your summer wardrobe. This short sleeved stripe dress from Karen Millen is just divine and needs very little accessorising.
52.
Tulle Skirt, £145, L.K.Bennett
Bring your inner ballerina to the office with this elegant, simple but stunning satin band tulle skirt.
53.
Ikat Multi Pleat Dress, £69, Kew
The fitted bodice and gathered skirt makes this gorgeous frock a great choice for the office. Wear it with a cream cardi for extra sophistication.
54.
Belinda Necklace, £18, Monsoon
Give your workwear a gorgeous feminine touch by throwing on this pink beaded necklace.
55.
Summer Dress, £110, Hobbs
Bring some cheery cherry tones to work in this sweet linen bow dress from Hobbs.
56.
Sliced Stone Cuff, £12.99, New Look
This brilliant blue cuff will instantly brighten up a new-season wardrobe.
57.
Louche Josey Floral Oversize Shirt, £39, Joy
Hit the blouse trend head-on with this flirty floral oversized shirt. Style it tucked-in to a pair of tailored trousers or tonal pencil skirt.
58.
Power Shoulder Tailored Boyfriend Blazer, £65, ASOS
For summer perfection, nothing beats a crisp white blazer. We love the boyfriend fit and structured shoulders on this ASOS number.
59.
Downtown Shopper, £375, Desa UK
This light leather shopper oozes summer sophistication and will definitely catch some compliments during the day!
60.
Ginger Waterfall Midi Skirt, £40, Topshop
Don’t go with the flow in the office, try teaming this watefall midi with a T-shirt tucked in and some wow-worthy wedges.
