13 Mar 2018
Workwear Separates
-
1. Workwear Accessories
Ambriel Across Body Bag, £135, French Connection
Add a splash of colour to your working day with French Connection’s scarlet suede handbag.
-
2. Workwear Accessories
Clutch with Clasp, £59.99, Zara
If you’re more minimal with your handbag essentials then carry a cool clasped clutch to work.
-
3. Workwear Accessories
Mink Black Suede Faux Snakeskin Toe Bow Pumps, £28, Topshop
If it’s going to be a busy day in the office, go for flats but stay stylish in Topshop’s toe bow pumps.
-
4. Workwear Accessories
Z Spoke By Zac Posen Fabric and Leather Tote, £258 (was £430), The Outnet
The bows on each side of this cute camel tote make it sophisticated but with a certain charm.
-
5. Workwear Accessories
Acne Gold Triangle Stone Ring, £55, Browns
Ultra-modern and oh-so cool, Acne’s apple green resin stone ring will instantly lift your outfit up a notch.
-
6. Workwear Accessories
Printed Shoulder Bag, £49.99, Zara
Who said you couldn’t wear leopard print to work? Zara’s printed shoulder bag will cheer up any suit.
-
7. Workwear Accessories
House of Harlow 1960 14ct Gold Plated Triangular Zig Zag Tribal Earrings (+), £55, ASOS
We turn to Nicole Richie’s label, House of Harlow, for edgy yet elegant pieces such as these vintage style triangular earrings.
-
8. Workwear Accessories
Anya Hindmarch Black Studded Shoulder Bag, £550, My Wardrobe
With oodles of room and labeled pockets, you’ll have everything you need but will still be super-organized carrying this timeless tote.
-
9. Workwear Accessories
Black Triangle Lock Satchel, £32, Topshop
Worn either on your arm or cross body, go for a vintage look at work with Topshop’s triangle lock satchel.
-
10. Workwear Accessories
Kors by Michael Kors Metallic Antique Python Shoes, £195, My Wardrobe
Python is the emerging print, so get ahead of the office and bag these beauties by Michael Kors.
-
11. Workwear Accessories
Clear Nugget Chain Necklace, £30, Topshop
Add a touch of contemporary sparkle to a skirt suit with this long clear nugget necklace.
-
12. Workwear Accessories
Jagger Loafer Court, £115, French Connection
Trendy but tidy, these platform loafers would look equally good with a skinny or wide-leg trouser.
-
13. Workwear Accessories
Aamaya By Priyanka Rose Quartz Triple Stone Signature Ring, £157, My Wardrobe
A stunning trio of stones in a contemporary setting, this ring will add luxe and light to any outfit.
-
14. Workwear Accessories
ASOS Georgie Leather Knee High Boots, £60, ASOS
Team these stacked-heel leather boots with a pleated skirt for a real work wear winner.
-
15. Workwear Accessories
Cameron Court Shoe, £45, Oasis
Red patent, pointy and with a comfortable heel height, these courts will carry you through the day in style.
-
16. Workwear Accessories
Tory Burch Small Jaden Quilted-leather tote, £360, Net-a-Porter
With a new London store just opened, Tory Burch’s bags are hot property. The Jaden is the perfect size for all of your working needs.
-
17. Workwear Accessories
Pearl Dome Studs, £2.50, New Look
Effortlessly glamorous and so simple, you can’t go wrong with pearl studs.
-
18. Workwear Accessories
Navy Scalloped Court Shoes, £28, Dorothy Perkins
Teamed with a prim pencil skirt, these scallop-edged courts will be ultra flattering on the ankle.
-
19. Workwear Accessories
Mix Media Bangles, £29, Jigsaw
We love our bangles piled high and dig the contrast in this elegant trio.
-
20. Workwear Accessories
Office Tell Me Again Suede Heels, £68, Office
You’ll want these suede stacked heels in all three colours – black, scarlet and mustard.
-
21. Workwear separates
Red Double Breasted Blazer, £39.99, River Island
Add a splash of colour to your office wardrobe with this coral boyfriend blazer.
-
22. Workwear separates
Day Birger et Mikkelsen Day Surprise Sequined Leather Jacket, £360, Net-a-Porter
Cropped, leather and sequined - what more could you want from a jacket? Wear over an all-black outift to make it a style as well as an office staple.
-
23. Workwear separates
Sequin Jacket, £79.20 (was £199), Jaeger
Go glam at work with this amazing sequin jacket. At over half it’s original price, it’s worth giving glamour a go.
-
24. Workwear separates
Jacket Flc Leah, £49.90, Mango
Blazers don’t have to be black. We love the colour as much as we love the shape of this trendy cropped box blazer.
-
25. Workwear separates
Alexander Wang Cross-back Cotton-canvas Vest, £226 (£565), The Outnet
Give your office wardrobe a contemporary spin with Alexander Wang’s cool cross-back waistcoat.
-
26. Workwear separates
La La Knit Cardigan, £80, French Connection
Cover up and keep warm at work with this gorgeous angora-blend cardigan. Wear loose or hold together with a skinny black belt.
-
27. Workwear separates
McQ Alexander McQueen, £405, My Wardrobe
Cropped basket-weave jacket and sharp denim waistcoat in one, you’ll be the envy of the office in this by McQ. Team with a silk white tee to create contrasting textures.
-
28. Workwear separates
Milly Rialto Tulle Trim Cardigan, £265, My Wardrobe
Here’s some seriously smart knitwear. Buttoned-up or left undone, this cardigan will keep you looking chic at your desk.
-
29. Workwear separates
Leopard Print Blazer, £79.99, Zara
We’re still loving leopard print and particularly like it in this smart and sophisticated style.
-
30. Workwear separates
Oyster Batwing Tailored Jacket, £55, Topshop
Try a new office shape with Topshop’s batwing tailored jacket. Wear with cigarette pants and black stilettos to create a stylish silhouette.
-
31. Workwear separates
Faulks Sequins Jacket, £80 (was £125), French Connection
This might look like a jacket strictly for a soiree but team it with skinny black trousers and a simple cami and it’ll make your meeting.
-
32. Workwear separates
Waterfall Cardigan, £6.99, New Look
Sometimes you just need a simple cover-up at your desk and this waterfall cardigan would be just the ticket.
-
33. Workwear separates
Drape Pocket Soft Jacket, £50, Oasis
Take a casual approach to tailoring with Oasis’ drape pocket jacket. This will look just as fantastic with palazzo pants as it will with super skinnies.
-
34. Workwear separates
Rick Owens Long Fine-knit Cotton Vest, £585, Net-a-Porter
Try layering to add a new dimension to your workwear. Team Rick Owens’ knitted vest with a long-sleeve top and shorts to play with length and lines.
-
35. Workwear separates
Pale Pink Chiffon Sleeve Crop Blazer, £40, Topshop
Seventies style is back, so why not try it at work? Team this chiffon blazer with some black high-waisted flares to really channel the look.
-
36. Workwear separates
Tory Burch tweed box jacket, £445, Net-a-Porter
With her first UK shop just opened, stay one style step ahead of the office with a Tory Burch jacket. These colours are spot-on for spring.
-
37. Workwear separates
Claudia Knitted Jacket, £95, Whistles
Go short and sweet but with some serious edge with Whistles’ collarless jacket. It’ll be the perfect partner for every outfit.
-
38. Workwear separates
Long Belted Cardigan, £29.99, Zara
Long-length with a waist-cinching belt, this cardigan will be perfect over your favourite LWD (Little Work Dress).
-
39. Workwear separates
Blazer with Contrasting Lapel, £79.99, Zara
Slick and stylish, you won’t want to confine this blazer to the office. Keep your look minimal to really make it work.
-
40. Workwear separates
Navy Boucle Smart Jacket, £59.99, River Island
River Island have really come up trumps with this trimmed jacket. You’ll love it at work as well as at play.
-
41. Workwear separates
Knot pencil skirt, £25, Miss Selfridge
This stylish pencil skirt shouts sophistication and glamour. The knot detail around the waistband ensures you still stay funky. Team with peep toe shoe-boots for an edgier take on the pencil.
-
42. Workwear separates
Satin pleated skirt by Rare, £29, Topshop
Black Swan inspired –this pink, pleated satin number is sure to add some girlie glamour to your workwear staples.
-
43. Workwear separates
Yves Saint Laurent contrast trim skirt, £745, Matches
Work the nautical trend with this voluminous navy trim skirt. Add a stripy sailor top and white bag for polished working chic outfit.
-
44. Workwear separates
Carven taffeta tiered puff mini skirt, £245, Net-A-Porter
Va Va Voom! Add some Gossip Girl glamour with this tiered black skirt. The crinkled effect and exposed silver zip give a perfectly polished uptown finish.
-
45. Workwear separates
Textured maxi skirt, £32, Miss Selfridge
Go goth-glam with this burn-out maxi number. Throw over a sequin jacket for after-work drinks.
-
46. Workwear separates
ASOS palazzo pants. £40, ASOS
The wider the better! Featured in the D&G, Fendi and Richard Nicol SS11 shows, these bang-on-trend palazzo pants hit the 70’s trend. Team with a tucked-in pussy-bow blouse or feminine camisole to highlight your waist and throw on some chunky heeled sandals for ultimate 70’s chic.
-
47. Workwear separates
Tibi cropped ponte pants, £75, The Outnet
Follow yummy-mummy Elle Macpherson’s style with these cropped ponte pants. These wardrobe staples can be simply worn with office-friendly ballet pumps or patent courts for boardroom days.
-
48. Workwear separates
Terracotta chiffon ruffle bolero, £45, Topshop
Jazz up a boring outfit with this fabulously ruffled bolero. The terracotta tones will brighten up your working wardrobe while the ruffles keep things girlie – we love!
-
49. Workwear separates
Paris high-waisted cigarette pants, £95, Reiss
Every working wardrobe needs a pair of elegant slim-fitting cigarette pants. Team with basic white t-shirt and toe-capped pumps for a Chanel inspired look.
-
50. Workwear separates
Peach peg leg trouser, £35, Miss Selfridge
Orange inspired-hues are set to be a summer hit and these peach peg-leg trousers will certainly see you through the season. Team with chunky sandals and gold jewellery for a perfect spring day.
-
51. Workwear separates
Jaeger cable chain sweater, £99, John Lewis
Turn some office heads with this ravishing cable sweater. The balloon-style sleeves and chest chain detail would perfectly complement some peg-leg trousers and courts.
-
52. Workwear separates
Ruffle front spot blouse, £39.20, Jaeger
Bring some romance into the office with this oyster-toned ruffle blouse. Ideal with some stylish palazzo pants and nude pointy courts.
-
53. Workwear separates
Wool checked tweed equestrian jacket, £179, Jigsaw
Go country-girl with this gorgeous equestrian-inspired jacket. Team with a mustard v-neck sweater and pleated skirt for daytime chic.
-
54. Workwear separates
Ecru shoulder detail crop blazer, £55, Topshop
This rose washed blazer will add some spring-time sparkles to a working wardrobe. Team with pretty pastels for a gorgeously feminine palette good enough to eat!
-
55. Workwear separates
Contrast cuff silk-chiffon blouse See by Chloe, £260, Net-A-Porter
Every girl needs a glamorous silk blouse and with its pleated black cuffs this silk-chiffon blouse has a cool modern twist. Tuck into a black mini and add a black leather satchel for a preppy-chic look even Selma Blair would be proud of!
-
56. Workwear separates
Twist front top, £30, Oasis
Add some colour to a monotone outfit with this chocolate brown twisted top. Perfect with classic black trousers and embellished bib necklace.
-
57. Workwear separates
Bugle bead hankie top, £299, Jaeger
Feminine and gorgeous, this handkerchief silk top is an easy-to wear wardrobe classic. The buckle beading along the neckline add some subtle sparkle while the slashed shoulders keep things glamorous.
-
58. Workwear separates
D&G tie neck silk chiffon blouse, £170, My-Wardrobe
Look effortless chic in this stunning tie neck silk blouse from D&G. Keep things grown up by teaming with vintage inspired black pieces for barely-there glamour.
-
59. Workwear separates
Gold buttin peg legs, £100, Jaeger
Peg leg trousers are a great officewear option as they're smart but not too formal, plus they'll show off the slimmest part of your legs - the ankle.
-
60. Workwear separates
Pleat collar blouse, £38, Topshop
Go Sixties and pair this pretty pleat-collar blouse with cigarette pants and some simple pointed black courts
-
61. Workwear separates
Pleat skirt, £50, Warehouse
What with fashion's current penhcant for all things dance, the pleat skirt is having a real moment. Tap into your inner ballerina and pair it with pumps and a loose-fit silk top.
-
62. Workwear separates
Pins and Needles Contrast collar blouse, £45, Urban Outfitters
Who says white shirts have to be boring? For a girlie twist on the wardrobe staple, choose this contrast collar number with bow detail.
-
63. Workwear separates
Vera Moda tweed blazer, £53, Asos
A tweed blazer will never date, and can be thrown over everything from a simple shift to dress-down separates.
-
64. Workwear separates
Clean bib boyfriend shirt, £30, Asos
The white shirt is a total fail-safe, but change yours up with a new shape like this collarless bibbed number.
-
65. Workwear separates
Parasol print blouse, £40, Oasis
Throw this ruffle-shoulder blouse over dark jeans for an easy look on dress-down Fridays.
-
66. Workwear separates
Ali bow front trouser, £125, Whistles
Wide-leg trousers were huge news on this season's catwalks and are super-flattering for all shapes. Just be sure to lengthen legs with a pair of heels to stop them skimming on the floor.
-
67. Workwear separates
Morgan casual concealed placket shirt, £110, Reiss
Give your work wardrobe an instant update with a piece in one of spring/summer's most prominant shades - cobalt-blue.
-
68. Workwear separates
Roll sleeve bird print sleeve shirt, £40, Urban Outfitters
This soft jersey shirt is ideal for popping under a slim cashmere knit.
-
69. Workwear separates
Tulip sleeve embroidered blouse, £85, Whistles
Give your work wardrobe a soft touch with shades of taupe and cream. This embroidered silk tee is perfect for pairing with simple skinny trousers and a wedge boot.
-
70. Workwear separates
Vaudeville & Burlesque Lace biker jacket, £40, Urban Outfitters
Give simple tees or shifts a feminine touch with this draped lace jacket.
-
71. Workwear separates
Paul & Joe Sister Galinett jersey tailored blazer, £238, My-Wardrobe
Every girl needs the perfect boyfriend blazer in her wardrobe, and this Paul & Joe number comes in a stiff jersey finish for a slightly softer touch.
-
72. Workwear separates
Tiered Peter Pan collar blouse, £36, Topshop
If you're bored of bland monochrome officewear, then this is the season to brighten up! Mustard is a great choice as it's bold, but still sophisticated.
-
73. Workwear separates
Valentina studded jacket, £225, Whistles
Studded edges give the classic brocade jacket a modern twist.
-
74. Workwear separates
Carven shirt, £195, Net-a-Porter
Carven's simple tailoring is a favourite with the likes of Carey Mulligan and Alexa Chung. Follow suit and pick up this contrast-collar shirt for a look that's understated but oh-so chic.
-
75. Workwear separates
Milly Light boucle button jacket, £481, My-Wardrobe
Give this sweet boucle jacket a modern twist and pair with a Breton top and skinny trues.
-
76. Workwear separates
Piping collar blazer, £39.99, Uniqlo
Uniqlo's nautical boy-style blazer is a smart alternative to a cosy cardi or knit.
-
77. Workwear separates
Cam ani skirt, £24.90, Mango
Midi length skirts are ideal for the office. Pair this camel number with rust shades for Seventies chic.
-
78. Workwear separates
Pleated utility skirt, £115, Jaeger
Opt for a super-trendy uniform this week with this military inspired skirt. Hitting the khaki and pleated trends, you’re bound to get noticed in the office!
-
79. Workwear separates
See By Chloe panel skirt, £159, Urban Outfitters
Bring safari style into your working wardrobe with this simple panelled skirt. Say goodbye to sedate black, we’re loving these spring-inspired colours.
1 of 79
Workwear Accessories
Ambriel Across Body Bag, £135, French Connection
Add a splash of colour to your working day with French Connection’s scarlet suede handbag.