13 Mar 2018
WORKWEAR: Mix And Match Tailoring
1. workwear tailoring 170211
Cream Scallop Button Shirt, £24, Topshop
We love how Tophshop have combined two mini trends in one shirt here with a contrast collar and scalloped hem. Leave the hem loose over a tailored skirt to get the full effect.
2. workwear tailoring 170211
Double Breasted Jumper, £180, Jaeger
Is it a blazer or a cardi? Either way it’s in a must-have hue and would look great with both trousers and skirts.
3. workwear tailoring 170211
Lela Rose Cashmere-blend Knit Sweater, £124.50 (was £415), The Outnet
Brighten up your blacks with a flash of mustard. A cashmere-blend knit, this jumper is super soft but light enough to take you through to the summer months. Glorious.
4. workwear tailoring 170211
ASOS Tailored Low Slung Mans Peg Leg Trouser, £40, ASOS
Olivia Palermo’s been spotted sporting a pair so we were thrilled when we saw these low slung men’s trousers on ASOS. Not only does it mean we don’t have to raid our boyfriend’s wardrobe, but we can buy them in five different colours!
5. workwear tailoring 170211
By Malene Birger Striped Knitted Jacket, £160, Net-a-Porter
Go for some Parisian-style office chic with a monochrome box jacket. Keep buttoned-up and team with tailored cigarette pants and black ballet pumps to complete the look.
6. workwear tailoring 170211
Shimmer Drop Hem Blouse, £20 (was £24.99), New Look
Team this Mandarin collar blouse with some skinny tailored trousers and tie your hair in a loose chignon for an office cool approach to tailoring.
7. workwear tailoring 170211
ASOS Longer Length Tailored Belted Short, £30, ASOS
Add a splash of colour with some paper bag high waist shorts. Keep the rest of your look smart and simple to keep your look office-worthy.
8. workwear tailoring 170211
Cissy Bow Shorts, £75, Whistles
If you’re a fan of shorts in your down time then give them a go in the office too with a chic tailored pair. Just tuck in a bright white T-shirt, add a tidy jacket and you’re good to go.
9. workwear tailoring 170211
Apricot Lace Embroidered Crop Jacket, £55, Topshop
Wearing all black in the summer always seems such a shame. To lift the look why not swap your black blazer for this cropped lace jacket?
10. workwear tailoring 170211
Twenty8Twelve Calandra Cropped Jacket, £101.50 (was £290), The Outnet
Add a tailored white blazer to your workwear wardrobe. Twenty8Twelve’s cropped version will be perfect for summer and would look great with navy trousers and a Breton stripe top.
11. workwear tailoring 170211
Gilda Fluid Trouser, £110, Reiss
With a high waist and tapered leg, these trousers are a seriously chic shape for summer. Team with a white T-shirt and a cropped black blazer.
12. workwear tailoring 170211
Carrie Pleat Skirt, £95, Whistles
Team a pretty pleated skirt with a tailored jacket for a meet-in-the middle style that’s both smart and graceful. We love this skirt from Whistles in spring’s neon pink.
13. workwear tailoring 170211
Estella Print Scarf, £45, Banana Republic
Add some florals into your workwear wardrobe. A pretty printed scarf is the perfect touch.
14. workwear tailoring 170211
Ankle-cropped Trousers, £39.99, Zara
As we start to step into spring try some shorter length trousers to both bare your ankles and show off your shoes!
15. workwear tailoring 170211
Dip Dye Scarf, £16.50, Gap
We’ve had dip dye hair, so why not brighten up your workwear ensemble with a dip dyed scarf?
16. workwear tailoring 170211
Pins & Needles Contrast Collar Blouse, £45, Urban Outfitters
We loved Alexa Chung’s contrast necktie at last year’s Met Ball. Make it work for you at work with tailored shorts and a blazer.
17. workwear tailoring 170211
BR Monogram Folded Starburst Skirt, £69.50, Banana Republic
You don’t have to be bold to be different. Just add a some subtle detailing such as a pleat or a fold like this gorgeous skirt from Banana Republic.
18. workwear tailoring 170211
Zip-Up Jacket, £39.99, Zara
Tailoring doesn’t have to be traditional, try a collarless jacket with a zip like this great value one from Zara.
19. workwear tailoring 170211
BDG Long Sleeve Crop Tee, £25, Urban Outfitters
Tuck this T-shirt into a tailored pencil skirt to give your look an easier edge.
20. workwear tailoring 170211
Morgan Casual Shirt, £110, Reiss
What better way to brighten up your working day than with a splash of colour. The weight of this silk shirt, plus the concealed buttons mean it hangs beautifully.
21. workwear tailoring 170211
ASOS Tailored Slim Cropped Trouser, £30, ASOS
Don’t go for boring bootlegs in the office, try these cropped tailored black slim trousers instead. They’ll be fab with flats or heels.
22. workwear tailoring 170211
Patchwork Print Pencil Skirt, £35.95, Gap
A classic shape in a statement print, this skirt is ideal for cheering up your tailoring.
23. workwear tailoring 170211
Sequin Sleeve T, £22.95, Gap
Hide these sleeves under a blazer and no one in the office would know there’s a more sparkly side to you, unless you wanted them to!
24. workwear tailoring 170211
Leather Trousers, £149, Zara
Admittedly these aren’t for every office. But if yours is more creative than corporate then team these leather trews with a boxy boyfriend blazer for a super cool play on tailoring.
25. workwear tailoring 170211
Splendid Cowl-neck Top, £57, Net-a-Porter
A cowl-neck top looks great underneath a jacket. Try this lovely charcoal one by Splendid and hang your favourite pendant from a thin gold chain.
26. workwear tailoring 170211
Double Breasted Blazer, £69.99, Zara
If you like your tailoring in traditional shapes but want to do something a bit different, then why not try mis-matching the colour of your separates. Wear this raspberry blazer with black trousers, or alternatively go for another bright.
27. workwear tailoring 170211
See By Chloe Embroidered Jersey Tank, £155, Net-a-Porter
With layered scalloped panels this top is uber cool and would look equally good tucked in or left loose, depending on how smart you need to be.
28. workwear tailoring 170211
Premium Silk Colour Block Blouse, £45, Topshop
Take the colour block trend into the office by teaming this fab top with skinny tailored trousers. Add pointy black stilettos to sharpen the look.
29. workwear tailoring 170211
Burgundy Comic Relief Liberty Print Silk Scarf, £12.99, Liberty
There’s nothing chicer than completing your look with a silk scarf but now you can be donating to charity at the same time with Liberty’s collaboration with Comic Relief.
30. workwear tailoring 170211
Ginny Shirt, £95, Whistles
Tuck this lemon yellow loose fit shirt into some high waist tailored trousers for a play on the traditional suit and fitted shirt combo.
31. workwear tailoring 170211
Jersey Hareem Trouser, £21.99, New Look
We’re still loving Hareem style trousers, particularly when they have a tailoring spin on them like these with hip stirrups. Just add a tight black top and black heeled pumps to complete the look.
32. workwear tailoring 170211
Cori Mid Calf Skirt, £79, Reiss
Don’t always opt for knee length, why not try a midi skirt instead? Just be aware that the length does favour heels over flats.
33. workwear tailoring 170211
ASOS Double Collar Button Front Blouse, £30, ASOS
This is a blouse that you’ll wear at work as well as at play. The open neck makes it particularly flattering for larger busts.
34. workwear tailoring 170211
Vivienne Westwood Anglomania Giant Fold Stripe Skirt, £213, My Wardrobe
Her designs have been spotted on every red carpet this awards season and there’s no reason why you can’t take some of that Vivienne Westwood glam into the office. Teamed with a white or black top this skirt will walk the walk.
35. workwear tailoring 170211
ASOS Tailored Palazzo Pant, £40, ASOS
It’s all about the Palazzo Pant this spring so work it into your workwear wardrobe with this tailored pair from ASOS. Tuck in a cami and belt with an oversized buckle.
36. workwear tailoring 170211
Valentina Studded Jacket, £225 and Valentina Stud Shorts, £135, both at Whistles
Put a new spin on a suit by trying a woven wool short suit. Styled with tights or bare legs it will look sharp and oh-so sophisticated.
37. workwear tailoring 170211
McQ Bow tie T-shirt, £72.50 (was £145), The Outnet
See the more light-hearted side of tailoring with McQ’s undone bow tie T-shirt. Tuck into tux trousers and tie your hair back in a sleek ponytail to complete the look.
38. workwear tailoring 170211
DKNY Technical Twill Peplum Top, £167, My Wardrobe
The peplum shape is super cool and ultra elegant. Teamed with either skirt or trousers, you’ll make a style statement in the office.
39. workwear tailoring 170211
Silk Twill Bow Front Shirt, £98, Jigsaw
Cute but not fussy, we love this multi bow shirt. Team with straight leg trousers and keep accessories minimal to make it the star of your office outfit.
40. workwear tailoring 170211
Basic Shell Top, £10, Topshop
If you’ve gone for palazzo pants then keep you’re top half cool but simple by tucking in a wide shoulder tank top like Topshop’s shell top, which comes in a wide range of colours.
