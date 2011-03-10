13 Mar 2018
WORKWEAR: Dresses
Red Lipstick Viola Dress, £115, LK Bennett
Ruby red dresses have been a firm favourite on the red carpet of late. Follow the A-listers’ lead and try the trend out in the office.
Michael Kors Button –Back Wool Shift Dress, £262.50, The Outnet
Add a dose of the new-season brights to your workwear wardrobe with Michael Kors’ tailored violet dress. For after-work drinks throw on a statement necklace and glossy patent heels.
Colette Side Buckle Dress, £125, Whistles
If you like to add a twist to your corporate clothing then Whistle’s Colette dress is perfect for you. Take the bold buckle as your lead when accessorising and add a modern gold cuff.
Colour Block Dress, £28, Next
Go for a subtle blend of colour blocking with this powder pink, white and black shift from Next.
Fit and Flare Camino Dress, £60, Oasis
For boardroom days, this sophisticated camel fit flare dress will keep you looking sophisticated and stylish.
Milly Daphne Knitted Silk-blend Dress, £310, Net-a-Porter
Milly is a firm favourite with Gossip Girl’s Blair Waldorf so head to Net-a-Porter to get some office chic like this colour-block knit dress.
Cape Back Shirt Dress, £60, Warehouse
You don’t have to resign yourself to simple shift dresses in the office, as useful as they are. Try a new shape like this cape back shirt dress and show it off by putting your hair up in a chignon.
Linen Tea Dress, £160, Jaeger
Jaeger’s Boutique collection is a fantastic fusion of classic Jaeger styles with a young London vibe, and this Tea dress is a prime example. Equally good with heels or flats, you’ll wear this dress on a weekly basis.
Sasha Stretch Dress, £90, French Connection
With structure reminiscent of the legendary Roland Mouret Galaxy dress, get this cosmically flattering frock from French Connection.
Grosgrain Trim Dress, £99.50, Banana Republic
Team this two-tone shift with a chunky-knit cardi when you want to be cosy and a fitted blazer when you need to be corporate.
DKNY Red Skater Dress, £237, My Wardrobe
For a striking silhouette, this ruby red skater dress from DKNY will flatter any figure. Add a pair of scarlet heels for an even greater colour impact.
Crème Structured Dress, £169, Reiss
For an updated work ensemble, this figure hugging mocha toned dress is ultra smart and fabulously feminine.
L.E Empire Grape Dress, £229, Hobbs
For a contemporary take on classic feminine dressing, this softly draped skirt in a fruity print is a fun and feminine choice for the office.
Lyndsey Knit Jumper Dress, £87, French Connection
Make this cosy jumper dress work in the office by dressing it up with black tights, sky-high stilettos and this season’s must-do hairstyle, a sleek ponytail.
Staple Box Shirt Maxi Dress, £85, ASOS
If you’re already a fan of the classic shirtdress then give the maxi shirtdress a try. Either let loose or cinched in with a belt at the waist, it creates a great silhouette.
Chloe printed Silk-Satin Dress, £387, The Outnet
Keep stylish around the clock in this striking blue and black printed dress. For office tired feet, team with classic black ballet pumps.
Dotty Dress, £95, Whistles
Thow a boyfriend blazer over this super spotty Whistles dress to get a real spring in your step on the way to work.
Mango Pencil Dress, £45, Dorothy Perkins
Brighten up your wardrobe and the office with this striking citrus-hued pencil dress. Team with navy for a softer pairing than black.
Moschino Crinkled Silk-Blend Dress, £281.75, The Outnet
This lady-like belted dress will keep you looking ultra-feminine in the office.
ASOS Sleeveless Drop Waist Oversized Shift Dress, £35, ASOS
Go dotty in the office with ASOS’s polka dot shift dress. Teamed with pumps it’s perfect for both work and play.
Nico Print Midi Dress, £175, Whistles
Go for a 40s-style cut in a modern print for a classic-cool office look.
ASOS Stripe Knitted Dress, £35, ASOS
We loved Prada’s stripes on the SS11 catwalk so try translating them into your office attire with this wide stripe knitted dress from ASOS.
Moschino Cheap & Chic Sleeveless Boucle Gold Button Dress, £496, My Wardrobe
This versatile shift dress will bring some serious luxury to your working wardrobe. The gold button detail and elegant black trim make this perfect for weekend fun too.
Dita Flared Animal Print Dress, £159, Reiss
For something bold, this flared animal print dress from Reiss is perfect. Add a tailored blazer and a classic tote bag for a structured finish to your look.
Studio Dress, £79.99, Zara
A leather dress might not be appropriate in every office but if you’re more creative then corporate team this luxe shift with thick tights and simple stilettos.
Engineered Stripe Dress, £65, Oasis
We love this Mad Men inspired 50s dress, with its flared skirt and fitted waist this dress will definitely get you noticed.
Black Shirt Dress, £38, Miss Selfridge
Smarten up in this black shirt-dress from Miss Selfridge. The long sheer sleeves add a subtle touch of glam making this ideal for after-hours too.
Apricot Double Ruffle Tunic, £50, Topshop
This apricot tunic is a simple and girlie workwear addition. Add a delicate necklace and pretty ballet pumps for perfect city chic.
Teal Snake Twist Dress, £35, Dorothy Perkins
Python is spring/summer’s essential print so get ahead of the game and bag this snake print dress. It’ll take you from work to play with ease.
Fleur Bodycon Dress by Jones and Jones, £50, Topshop
Looking smart doesn’t have to mean looking sedate. The ribbon waistband on this charcoal grey bodycon dress keep this a feminine and sophisticated choice.
Zip-up Dress, £49.99, Zara
We love the super-modern cut of this dress. Team it with tights and boots while there’s still a chill in the air but swap them for smart sandals during the summer.
Catwalk Monochrome Dress, £330, Jaeger
Make a statement in this striking monochrome graphic patterned tailored shift. No need for lots of jewellery – the dress does all the talking!
Dress With Two-Tone Hem, £25.99, Zara
This shirt-skirt dress is perfect for the office. Add to the illusion by teaming it with a well-cut blazer.
River Island Drape 2-in-1 Dress, £29.99, ASOS
Oh-so simple and easy to wear, this scooped-neck 2-in-1 dress is an office wear must have.
Asymmetric Ruffle Dress, £50, Oasis
Look luxe in this camel coloured long sleeved angora mix knitted dress, perfect with nude peep toes and a statement necklace.
Coral Ponti Frill Dress, £38, Miss Selfridge
This bright coral ponti frill dress is a simple but oh-so-stylish alternative to a classic black number.
Swirl Print Pintuck Dress, £36, Miss Selfridge
Keep your work look interesting in this psychedelic 70s print pintuck dress from Miss Selfridge. This will look great with tights and patent courts for colder days and nude stilettos for warmer climes.
Austin Sleeved Dress with Flared Skirt, £169, Reiss
Keep a classic look in the office in this flattering long-sleeved black dress. Add a modern twist with a bold necklace and bright courts.
Chloe Wool-Tweed Shift Dress, £398.25, The Outnet
For a classic look with a modern finish, this tweed shift by Chloe is perfect. Team with a cropped tailored jacket and olive toned heels.
Draped Dress, £39.99, Zara
Belted with a bow at the waist, this tobacco-hued drape dress is just the right side of cute for the office. Team with heels to show you mean business.
Antonio Berardi Houndstooth Stretch-cotton Dress, £975, Net-a-Porter
Go for an old-school approach to workwear with a modern twist. Antonio Berardi’s classic Houndstooth dress fits the form beautifully and features interesting origami-style folds at the hip.
Love Moschino Strass Trimmed Easy Fit Dress, £213, My Wardrobe
No need to save the sparkles for the twilight hours, with this gorgeous black shift from Moschino you can add it to your daytime look too. Team with opaques and glossy black heels for office-to-bar style.
Adam Satin Shirt Dress, £230, Net-a-Porter
A shirtdress is the most effortless way to achieve elegance but won’t be too dressy for the office. Roll the sleeves up to reveal chunky bangles and really get down to business.
Premium Charcoal Ruched Sleeve Pocket Dress, £55, Topshop
For all-season style, this charcoal ruched sleeved dress ticks all the boxes. Add an embellished bib necklace for a little added sparkle.
Garden Floral Shift Dress, £50, Warehouse
We’re all a frenzy for florals this season. Cheer up the office with Warehouse’s garden-chic shift dress.
Philosophy Di Alberta Ferretti Emerald Drape Neck Jersey Long Sleeve Dress, £302, My Wardrobe
Slip into this slinky emerald draped jersey for understated but elegant boardroom-to-bar style.
High Neck Maxi Dress, £30, Warehouse
Transform this simple maxi dress into an office-cool outfit by teaming it with a boyfriend blazer and some chunky boots.
Montpellier Cotton Dress, £87, French Connection
We love the Victoriana collar on this ruffled slouch-fit dress. You’ll want to wear it on the weekend as well as at work.
Diane Von Furstenberg, £340, Net-a-Porter
There’s no reason why you can’t do on-trend brights in the office. This simple stretch-jersey dress by DVF is ultra flattering and would look great with gold accessories.
L.E Kempton Shooting Dress, £249, Hobbs
This luxurious Clementine silk dress is sure to attract some admirers. The multi-pockets and self-tie belt makes this a chic choice for work or play.
