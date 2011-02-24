13 Mar 2018
WORKWEAR: Brights
Red Crop Crepe Jacket, £70, Topshop
This red crop fitted jacket will work perfectly over a simple black shift or city shorts.
Gilda Fluid Trouser, £110, Reiss
Tailoring for the office doesn’t have to mean black trousers! These softly pleated blue trousers from Reiss are a summer staple and perfect for some on-trend colour blocking.
Slash Sleeve Tunic Dress, £55, Warehouse
Embrace two trends in one with this 70s inspired turquoise dress. Wear with tights and gold jewellery for a little added luxe.
Camilla Bag, £245, LK Bennett
We love the sharp lines in this stunning piece of arm candy from LK Bennett.
Knitted Stitch Cardigan, £38, Topshop
For chilly spring days, this mustard yellow cardigan can be thrown over a pretty tea dress.
Marky Suede Brogues, £35, ASOS
Work Alexa Chung’s boyish tailored look in the office with these eye popping purple suede brogues.
NW3 Portico Dress, £89, Hobbs
With its slightly longer sleeves and fitted waist, this bird printed dress will take you from mundane meetings to after-work cocktails.
Red Crepe Fold Over Hareem Trousers, £38, Topshop
Team these statement red hareem trousers with a black draped blazer and black round toe heels for a stylish and elegant take on the colour burst trend.
Catherine Malandrino Petal-Embellished Sheath Dress, £238, The Outnet
Go jungle green for work with this petal-embellished sheath dress from Catherine Malandrino. Accessorize with gold bangles and black courts.
Miu Miu Skinny Patent-Leather Belt, £165, Net-A-Porter
This bubblegum-pink patent leather belt will give your workwear an ultra-feminine and retro twist. Wear it to add some waist definition to high waisted cream trousers and bright polka-dot blouse.
Vanessa Bruno Tapered Crepe Pants, £220, Net-A-Porter
Add a splash of colour to your workwear separates a la Olivia Palermo with these elegant tapered coral crepe pants from Vanessa Bruno. Team with a crisp-white shirt and stilettos for a perfect work-to-play look.
Wildie Dress, £185, LK Bennett
This silky jersey dress has Kate Middleton written all over it! The soft drapes and open neckline make this dress look designer label.
Miu Miu Polka-Dot Silk Crep de Chine Scarf, £150, Net-A-Porter
Inject some easy colour into your working wardrobe with this Miu Miu green and white spotty silk scarf.
Morgan Casual Shirt, £110, Reiss
This versatile silk blouse will add a subtle flash of colour under a camel jacket and cropped trousers.
Jimmy Choo Quite Patent-Leather Pumps, £395, Net-A-Porter
These bold and beautiful ruby red patent Jimmy Choo peep-toes will certainly make an office statement – think Meryl Streep in The Devil Wears Prada.
Messenger Bag with Double Flap, £49.99, Zara
Add a splash of cobalt blue to workwear attire with this sleek and stylish messenger bag from Zara.
Cardigna, £35, COS
Throw on this gorgeous tangerine terrific cardigan over a simple shift or classic LBD.
Savoy Top, £69, Hobbs
We’re loving this orchid toned sleeveless silk blouse, perfect with tailored black cropped trousers and patent purple courts.
Maddox Shoe, £165, LK Bennett
Get pretty and polished with these sumptuous suede shoes from LK Bennett. Wear with a fitted pencil dress for a perfect silhouette.
Faux Croc Bar Day Bag, £35, ASOS
Carry a little bit of sunshine to work with this cute croc style shoulder bag from ASOS.
Half Sleeve Slash Neck Top, £22, Warehouse
This bold striped high neck top would look great with a high waisted pencil and statement necklace.
Galenka Heels, £180, Kurt Geiger
We love these bright and beautiful two-toned block sandals from Kurt Geiger. Let them peek out under a pair of new-season palazzo pants.
Pink Cut off Jacket, £44.99, River Island
Work a little Mad Men glamour into your wardrobe with this vintage inspired candy pink hued jacket.
Linen Tailored Pleat Waist Workwear Dress, £40, ASOS
Ensure you keep cool in the summer months with this bold red linen dress. The panel and pleated detailing maintain a perfect waist.
Selina Dress, £195, LK Bennett
The soft A-line flare of this dress puts us in the mood for spring. Team with a cashmere cardigan and pointed flats for girly glamour in the office.
Vanessa Bruno Athe Studded Suede Ballerina Flats, £99, The Outnet
For days when flats are your only option, these green suede ballerinas will add an instant pop of colour to an LBD.
Newbury Coat, £159, Hobbs
Brighten up rainy days with this spring-time cornflower blue hued mac from Hobbs.
Joseph Sailor-Striped Cashmere Sweater, £290, Net-A-Porter
Stripes don’t have to be worn only at weekends. This Joseph red and white cashmere sweater has glittering metallic-gold accents making it a luxe knitwear addition to any working wardrobe.
Colour Block Tie Dress, £299, Jaeger
If you want a subtle dash of colour, this Jaeger dress makes colour blocking simple.
Sleeveless Jersey Shirt, £14.99, New Look
This pretty peach sleeveless shirt is the new-season shade and is easy-to-wear with trousers or skirts.
Hybrid Square Sleeve Dress, £85, ASOS
For a work-to-dinner date, this fabulously fitted dress will certainly attract some admiring looks.
NW3 Poets Jacket, £179, Hobbs
Add a dash of colour to spring suiting with this deliciously apple green jacket. Wear with a classic black pencil skirt or for sunnier climes over a summer dress.
Audrey Skirt, £125, LK Bennett
Elegant and fabulously feminine, this hot pink pencil skirt has an old glamour appeal. Team with a delicate court and silk blouse for a super slender silhouette.
D&G Marilyn Pointed Peony Shoe, £300, My-Wardrobe
For a spot of floral and a splash of colour, these D&G pointed shoes will keep you looking sleek and smart for boardroom days.
Crumpet Fine-Knit Cashmere Cardigan, £270, Net-A-Porter
For a paintbox palette, this bright green cashmere cardigan ticks all the boxes. Wear it over black dresses, with trousers or skirts.
Yellow Leather Tote, £65, Banana Republic
This sunshine yellow bag is just the right size to fit in all working day necessities.
Tailored Cowl Neck Pencil Dress, £18, ASOS
Get sleek and glamorous like Victoria Beckham in this tailored cowl neck lipstick pink pencil dress from ASOS.
Maxi Volume Skirt, £110, Reiss
An easy way to wear the trend, this green maxi skirt from Reiss can be dressed up for the office with a smart fitted blazer and dressed down for weekend chic with a casual tee and sandals, perfect!
Carmin Toe Capped Pump, £90, French Sole
Bring a little colour into your step with these super stylish and comfortable suede top-capped pumps from French Sole.
Cascata Scarf, £90, LK Bennett
Bring some Grace Kelly glamour to the boardroom with this aquamarine silk scarf.
Pointed Court Shoe, £49.99, Zara
For a little flash of colour, these pointed suede courts are ideal. The low heel means you won’t be hobbling all day too!
