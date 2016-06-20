11 Smart And Stylish Sandals To Wear To Work (So You Don't Look Like You're On Holiday)

Though the summer's not exactly been scorching so far, there has been some sandal weather (albeit worn with our usual wardrobe).

The second it gets a little sunnier, we're all about giving our trainers a break — swapping in a pair of sandals. But, though some styles are smart enough for brunching at the weekend, they don't cut it in the office.

We've found the styles that have got the smart style thing down. Slides are the easiest style to wear — simple, classy… They can be swapped in the place of your loafers with a pair of loose fit black trousers and an open collar white shirt.

It could be a little too bold for some offices, but we're loving oversized bow details with cropped jeans for max attention.

Whether you're looking to invest in a pair you'll be wearing for a few summers, or if you just want a pair that won't eat into your holiday budget, we've got the right ones in our edit...