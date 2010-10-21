13 Mar 2018
Winter Warmers
-
Trinity gloves, £59, Reiss
Some smart driving gloves are a must for the winter months and the lattice detail on this Reiss pair gives them added polish.
-
Vogue knit scarf, £50, French Connection
Camel and black make perfect partners on this playful, but still grown-up chunky scarf.
-
Lothbury ear muffs, £77, Diane von Furstenberg
If you don't want pesky hat hair when you step in from the cold, then some stylish ear muffs are your new best friend.
-
Aviator hat, £115, UGG Australia
If you're a bit of a style maverick then choose this stand-out suede and shearling trapper hat.
-
Faux fur gloves, £12, Next
It only takes a little fur to give your look winter wonderland vibes.
-
Sapphire gloves, £39, Reiss
Unleash your inner rock chick with these fingerless studded gloves.
-
Fashion hat, £29, Esprit
A neutral colour faux fur gives this shaggy beret hat a super-luxe feel.
-
Fur stole, £25, Topshop
A fur stole will keep you warm and if you don't fancy investing in a new coat, it'll update last season's one.
-
Golden link glove, £80, Jaeger
Rich chestnut brown and a gold buckle gives these Jaeger gloves a retro look. They're the perfect finishing touch for a faux leopard fur or classic trench.
-
Premiuim leather sheepskin gloves, £36, Asos
When things get really cold, sheepskin lining will be your savour.
-
Pleated flower cloche, £46, Helene Berman
A cloche hat will give your outfit a little vintage inspiration, and the pretty corsage detail means this Helene Berman number has a smart, evening appropriate feel.
-
Orange spot and bow beret, £14.99, River Island
Kitsch knits are perfect for getting you in the mood for the holiday season, and this cute pom pom beret is ideal for girlie girls.
-
Cossack pom pom hat, £22, John Lewis
A cossack hat is a great statement piece, and will give your outdoor look a real wintry feel.
-
Chunky jacquard knitted neck warmer, £65, Gant
You can't beat a chunky winter wrap! For a cool casual look team this burgundy scarf with a pea coat and dark denims.
-
Chapichapo suede and shearling hat, £170, Paul & Joe Sister
Work the aviator trend and finish a leather jacket and boots with this cute shearling flying hat.
-
Faux fur animal beret, £14.99, Uniqlo
A beret is great for those who don't think hats suit them, as you can wear them slightly off your face, and leopard is this season's chicest print.
-
Fur mittens, £19.99, Zara
These cute furry mitts will add a touch of fun to your weekend look.
-
Cable wool Amelia hat, £29, Jigsaw
If you suit a simple beanie best, but want one with a bit more detail, then this Jigsaw number is perfect.
-
Green plaid scarf, £15, Urban Outfitters
A classic plaid scarf is a winter essential for nailing the Alexa-inspired look. Pair it with preppy school girl style pieces like a striped sweater or tweed mini.
-
Wool fairsile mitten, £10, Asos
Go back to your childhood and choose some mittens on a string - they'll be surprisingly practical for shopping trips, and will look oh-so cute nestled around your winter cape.
-
Sheepskin stole, £75, Whistles
There's nothing like a little sheepskin to make you feel ready to face the cold.
-
Metallic mittens, £80, Paul Smith
Add a little luxe to a pared-down winter ensemble with these cosy fur-edged winter mittens.
-
Pom pom trapper, £18, Asos
A trapper hat will flatter girls with super-long locks.
-
Grayling wool-blend Fair Isle scarf, £135, Rag & Bone
Go preppy and choose this super-snuggly Fair Isle detail wool scarf.
-
Paddle Fairtrade hand knit Scarf, £69.95, Kuyichi
Real wool will keep you cosy-as-can-be even on the coldest of winter days, and this simple cable knit is fairtrade too.
-
Paja Fairtrade hand knit beanie, £49.95, Kuyichi
Every girl should have a classic, neutral coloured beanie that matches just about everything.
-
Faux fur hand warmer, £18, Miss Selfridge
For the ultimate in evening glamour, tuck your hands away in a faux fur muff.
-
Camel zip snood, £19.50, Gap
This cute camel shrug is a smart alternative to scarves and perfect for nailing the sleek minimalist look seen on this season’s runways.
