13 Mar 2018
Winter Warmers
-
1. Marc by Marc Jacobs faux-fur lace-up boots
Marc by Marc Jacobs faux-fur lace-up boots, £295, net-a-porter.com
You’ll be ready to face snowstorms is these super-soft boots with ribbon detail. Perfect for cold days in the city or (if you’re lucky) lazy days at the ski lodge.
-
2. Fair Isle fur pom-pom beanie
Fair Isle fur pom-pom beanie, £15, asos.com
Stay toasty in this super cute red and white Fair Isle hat from ASOS.
-
3. Twenty 8 Twelve cable knit jumper dress
Twenty 8 Twelve cable knit jumper dress, was £245, now £196, farfetch.com
Pop this cream-coloured cable knit dress over woolly tights or leggings for cosy luxury.
-
4. Hunter Carnaby short Wellington boots in boa
Hunter Carnaby short Wellington boots in boa, £99, countryattire.com
We love Hunter's half height Wellington boots – ideal for trudging through urban snow. And the snakeskin effect? Uber-chic!
-
5. Shawl cardi, £60, French Connection
Shawl cardi, £60, French Connection
The drape-front cardigan has become a wardrobe staple. Wear loose as loungwear or add a belt for a chic office look.
-
6. Double wrap snood, £18, warehouse.co.uk
Double wrap snood, £18, warehouse.co.uk
The coolest neckwear this winter is a snood. Cosy up in this stylish snood from Warehouse and you’ll be ready to face the cold in a flash.
-
7. Rocha.John Rocha natural faux fur trapper hat, £20, debenhams.com
Rocha.John Rocha natural faux fur trapper hat, £20, debenhams.com
Brrr! Keep those ears toasty in this faux fur trapper hat.
-
8. Sno Fur ski jacket, £80, topshop.com
Sno Fur ski jacket, £80, topshop.com
Whether you're jetting off to the alps or staying put in the cold weather a ski jacket is a must, and this one from Topshop Sno features a nipped in waist to keep you chic in the snow.
-
9. Gap angora textured knee high socks, £8, asos.com
Gap angora textured knee high socks, £8, asos.com
Layering is a must in this weather, so wear these cosy socks under trousers or layer over tights with boots for extra warmth.
-
10. Falke soft merino wool ribbed tights
Falke soft merino wool ribbed tights, £22, mytights.com
The ultimate in cosy legwear. Falke's warm merino tights are ribbed and come in a selection of must-have shades.
-
11. Short black Ugg boot
Short black Ugg boot, £175, kurtgeiger.com
Uggs are a must-have for every girl’s wardrobe and this black pair will keep you on-trend and feeling warm this freezing winter.
-
12. Unity cardigan, £65, All Saints
Unity cardigan, £65, All Saints
Layer up All Saint's grey marl cardigan for a hip look.
-
13. Big Foot gillet. £55, frenchconnection.com
Big Foot gillet. £55, frenchconnection.com
You’ll be the envy of all your friends in this super snug fur gillet from French Connection. Winter has never looked so good!
-
14. HeatTech, from £5.99, uniqlo.co.uk
HeatTech, from £5.99, uniqlo.co.uk
Uniqlo's clever HeatTech technology reacts to the cold so layer up with their vests, polonecks and leggings for slim-fit thermal warmth!
