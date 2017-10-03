Your Winter Coat Edit: The AW17 Cover Stars To Shop Now

It’s time to get serious about your AW17 wardrobe, and it all starts with the all-important winter coat. You’ll be thrilled to know that the stand-out favourite trends from the shows are actually totally practical and wearable – AND, the high street has nailed them all.

If you're anything like me you'll find buying the perfect coat daunting. With hundreds of styles out there and so many different occasions to need one for, it’s hard to know where to start. They’re not cheap, either. Quality is so important when it comes your seasonal cover-up so don’t cut corners as you’ll only end up having to replace a cheap one.

Here’s a heads up on the key coat trends you should be looking out for when picking yours, and exactly what kinds of occasions you can wear them all.

Ski Chic

Last season was all about the puffa. The warmest ‘on trend’ coat we’d seen for a while, naturally, we all went mad over it. I'm thrilled that they’re back again, but this time round they’ve all got an element of ski-chic. Think chevron stripe prints across the chest, super high zip necks and large Velcro strips. Functionality at it’s best, you’ll be wearing these day in day out.

Styling tip: Dress this off-duty jacket up with some heeled boots for a 2017 spin.

Checks and Plaids

This trend isn't breaking news, I'm sure you will agree, but we are all about heritage dressing, and this season it’s seriously stepped up a notch. Think oversized silhouettes, double breasted, clashing checks and belted waists. Super smart, this coat trend is one you’ll be wearing not just to the office everyday but with denim and boots on the weekend, too. This really is one of the most wearable styles that everyone should own.

Trenches

The classic trench is, of course, not going anywhere, and rightly so. This is the perfect transitional cover up and great for this time of year. There are lots of updates this season, from Preen by Thornton Breggazzi’s frilly edge trench to Wanda Nylon's plastic-coated one. Of course, you don’t have to break the bank and rest assured Next and Mango are owning this style this season. I’m really into the mixed fabric trenches that are around right now, with either check or PVC paneling.

Hot Fuzz

It wouldn’t be winter without some fuzz, and this season is no different. We’re seriously into those Saks Potts fuzzy coloured coats and thrilled that the likes of Mango have also gone in on the bright teddy bear jackets. Short cut shearling is also everywhere in creams, beiges and browns – I cannot wait to cosy up in one of them.

PVC

Okay, so these may look a little scary. But get past the dominatrix vibe and you’ll be street style-ready as these babies sure do stand out. You’ll find these PVC coated trenches, aviator jackets and even shearling lined boxy jackets at almost any price point from the likes of Marni right the way to Topshop (by the way, why not check out our edit of the best Black Friday Topshop deals?). Give them a go and we swear this will be your go-to evening coat.

