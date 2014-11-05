Winter Accessories: 80 You Need In Your New Season Wardrobe

Winter accessories are the perfect way to give your look a new season update without splashing out on a whole new wardrobe. From hats and gloves to faux fur clutches and shearling stoles, we've got everything you need for AW14...

Winter accessories are the perfect way to give your look a new season update without splashing out on a whole new wardrobe.

For AW14, faux fur and shearling is what we'll be cosying up in. Big at fashion week, the streetstylers were outdoing each other with more and more colourful and outrageous pieces. The best thing about these statement stoles and scarves is they should be teamed with a classic cover-up so dig out last year's camel coat or oversized style and layer them up.

That's not the only winter accessories that've had a furry new season makeover. Clutches are back in bright, striped and block colour faux fur. Though Shrimps are leading the way, with their wares everywhere at the SS15 fashion month, from Poppy Delevingne's coat to Alexa Chung's clutch. The high street have an impressive offering, too, in Whistles, Topshop, Zara and H&M.

There's not just out-there textured pieces, we've got all your classic winter bobble hats, cashmere scarves and leather gloves, as well as rich burgundy, navy and on-trend animal print bags.

Check out our pick of the best on-trend winter accessories to get your AW14 wardrobe into shape, guilt-free...