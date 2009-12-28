13 Mar 2018
What To Wear On New Year's Eve
1. ny editor's picks shark
Shark print jumpsuit, £150, Topshop Unique
Go wild this New Year's eve in this shark print jumpsuit with cut-out detailing.
2. NY editor's picks RING
Pointy flower ring, £7, Dorothy Perkins
This knuckle duster is the perfect party accessory.
3. editor's Picks, What to wear on NYE pink lace
Nude lace tutu dress, £45, Miss Selfridge
Embrace several trends in one with this nude, tiered prom frock with racy lace overlay.
4. NY editor's picks green dress
D&G Dolce and Gabbana silk chiffon frill dress, £400, Net-a-porter.com
Green is SO hot right now - party the night away in this playfully pretty cocktail frock with sweet ruffle detailing.
5. ny editor's picks leopard flat
Lana bejeweled flats, £110, KG by Kurt Geiger
Perfect party flats for those who like to look comfortably cool.
6. NY editor's picks pink skirt
Tutu skirt, £16, New Look
Team this pink tutu skirt with cropped graffiti tees or lace bodysuits for a Carrie Bradshaw kick.
7. ny editor's picks lame
Marc Jacobs asymmetric draped lame dress, £2,690, Net-a-porter.com
Look familiar? Yes, of course it does... this is the dress Kate Moss wore to the Metropolitan Museum of Arts 2009 Gala – and if it’s good enough for Kate it’s good enough for us. Go on, indulge!
8. NY editor's picks gold heels
Christian Louboutin art disco T-bar sandals, £645, Net-a-porter.com
Golden girls, dance the night away in style!
9. NY editor's picks
XL sequin applique hairband, £16, Urban Outfitters
Jazz up LBDs with this glitzy headband with floral accents.
10. editor's Picks, What to wear on NYE pink bag
Gladys butterfly suede clutch, £35, Accessorize
Pink, pretty, perfect - this suede clutch bag is sure to add girlie charm to all your party looks.
