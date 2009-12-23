13 Mar 2018
What To Wear On Christmas Day
-
1. what to wear on xmas day topshop cardi
Graffiti lace blouse, £60, Topshop
If we could have just one blouse this Christmas this is definitely the one we’d love to throw on. Lace + silk = divine.
-
2. what to wear for christmas white stuff shirt
Lights Out Nightshirt, £29.95, White Stuff
Lounge around in style this Christmas with this super-cute checked nightshirt from White Stuff.
-
3. what to wear for christmas topshop cardi
Names cardigan by Emma Cook, £70, Topshop
Feel both fashionable and festive in this red names cardigan by ulta-cool designer, Emma Cook at Topshop.
-
4. what to wear for christmas tights
Betsey Johnson Wrapped Up Tights, £22.00, Urban Outfitters
Follow in Sarah Jessica Parker’s and Claudia Schiffer’s fashionable footsteps this Christmas and wrap yourself up in these Chanel-esque tights by Betsey Johnson at Urban Outfitters.
-
5. what to wear for christmas pj's
Paris stripe short PJ set, £18, Topshop
Indulge your love of Parisian chic this Christmas with this kitsch jersey striped tee and short set.
-
6. what to wear for christmas belt
Black mulit strap belt, £10, Dorothy Perkins
Belt this around your waist on Christmas day – not only will it give old frocks an instant update it’s also perfect for hiding over indulged tummies! Hurrah!
-
7. what to wear for christmas earrings
Silver crystal bow studs, £3.50, Miss Selfridge
It's all about the Bows come Christmas time!
-
8. what to wear for christmas slippers
Pompom slipper socks £6, Topshop
Keep you tootsies warm with these pompom slipper socks – pretty!
-
9. what to wear for christmas miss s cardi
Fluffy cardigan, £40, Miss Selfridge
Snuggle up in this fluffy cardi from Miss Selfridge on Christmas morning.
-
10. what to wear for christmas dress
T.B.A antique collar shirt, was £140.00 wow £69.99, Urban Outfitters
T.B.A ('To be adored') is the latest label we are lusting after – this understated silk dress with cute collar and belt detail is the perfect dress to wow in around the Christmas table.
