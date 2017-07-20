Do You Want To Look This Hot In Ibiza? Here's Our Stylist's Must Buys

If like me you love Ibiza you will know that it has many different hang outs. Which also means you need a huge number of looks - no matter how long your trip is. So whether you're gracing the day parties and lounging with drinks and canapés, dancing in the sun as you party on Playa den Bosa or eating Tapas in the old town or partying hard in one of Ibiza infamous nightclubs; it’s imperative you have a super-cool, effortless look.

My go-to's right now are oversized shirting, denim cut-off's and at least three different bikini. Add to that some comfy sliders and a straw hat as your key accessories and you're pretty much good to go. After all noone wants to be fussing in front of a mirror when there are parties to go to.

When it comes to swimwear, personally I think you can't beat an itsy minimal bikini. Right now I'm loving brands like Matteau and COS. They also mean minimal tan lines so you can happily hang out in the sun and blissfully bronze. A one-piece is also great for Ibiza if you want to stand out. This season we’re obsessing over the gingham and striped prints to really make a statement, Solid + Striped and Topshop will have you covered.

To ensure you’re up to date with this season's Ibiza must-have pieces and take a look at our top picks. From high-end designer to the high street's hottest; we're sure you'll find something you'll love