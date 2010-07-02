13 Mar 2018
Wedding Guest Shoes
1. WGS kurt
Carvela Gathered, £95, Kurt Geiger
Wear these with pink, red or nude. You can even glam up your LBD with these trusty peep toed courts.
2. WGS very
South Notting low heel sandals, £22, Very
Giles, Marc by Marc Jacobs, Prada and Louis Vuitton all put kitten heels on their runways. Michelle Obama and Anna Wintour love them too. It's time to get on the bandwagon.
3. WGS dune
Dune Elise cross straps black heel, £75, ASOS
These chunky heeled leather sandals are the perfect go-with-everything in your wardrobe shoe.
4. WGS kg
Arianna, £80, KG by Kurt Geiger
Can't walk in heels very well? These patent midi heels are the perfect choice for you.
5. WGS miss self
Mink suede bow back shoe, £40, Miss Selfridge
Mink might not be your first colour of choice for your footwear but these stunning shoes from Miss Selfridge will make you think otherwise.
6. WGS viv
Vivienne Westwood Ultragirl bow lace soft gold shoes, £70, Coggles
These are so girly, we love them! The gold and clear bow detail is so pretty and guess what? They smell of bubblegum.
7. WGS moschino
Moschino bronze peep toe, £55 (reduced from £225), Koodos
These Moschino shoes come in at such a bargain - a mere £55. Wow!
8. New look lattice
Lattice lace heel, £25, New Look
For a more formal wedding, go for these super-high lattice lace heels and really show off your pins.
9. Ravel peep toe shoe, £85, Very
Ravel peep toe shoe, £85, Very
Dare to wear these bold statement peep-toes from Ravel. Great with pinks, whites or blacks, they’ll brighten up any outfit!
10. new look platform
Towering strap platform. £30. New Look
Turn a few heads at the wedding in these mega platforms. Available in a range of different colours, including this decadent royal blue, they’re a real bargain too.
11. Love Label Ena black zip peep toe shoes, £29, Very
Love Label Ena black zip peep toe shoes, £29, Very
Sizzle at the wedding in these black back zip peep-toes. Fab with shorter dresses.
12. michael kors
Brass Nikki metallic cross strap platform from Michael by Michael Kors, £102, My Wardrobe
Show off your summer tan in these must-have metallic platforms – perfect for glamming up a simple outfit.
13. WGS dune
Peep-toe satin shoes, £75, Dune
Dune is the perfect shop for wedding guest shoes and this pair show you why. They're so glamorous!
14. WGS l.k bennett
The Electric shoe, £180, L.K Bennett
Bang on trend, mid-heeled and pointed these are made only more fabulous with the asymmetric strap.
15. Clarks dressy satin peep toe shoes, £24.50, Very
Clarks dressy satin peep toe shoes, £24.50, Very
You can’t go wrong with Clarks! These satin peep toes are extra comfortable and great for dancing the night away.
16. WGS lk bennett
Snake skin shoe, £140, L.K Bennett
The epitome of understated elegance, finishing off any outfit in style.
17. Wedding guest shoe - Miss Selfridge
Spot flower wedge, £22, New Look
Simple and chic these neutral-coloured wedges are the perfect match for bolder-hued outfits!
18. Vivienne Westwood
Vivienne Westwood Lilac lady dragon heart slingback, £88, My Wardrobe
So girlie but so good! Treat your tootsies to some Vivienne Westwood and all eyes will be on your feet.
19. Carvela Gift satin slingback platform sandals, £90, ASOS
Carvela Gift satin slingback platform sandals, £90, ASOS
These super-glam slingbacks put a modern take on the traditional satin wedding shoe. Just divine!
20. Java tan sandal with multi rope straps, £159, Reiss
Java tan sandal with multi rope straps, £159, Reiss
For a look that’s continental chic, go for these Reiss multi-rope strap sandals.
21. Dune t bar
Dune Shining t-bar mirrored platform shoe, £95, ASOS
For an edgier wedding look, go for these T-bars - not for the faint-hearted!
22. Bertie shoes
Bertie Oxford knotted vamp sandals, £85, ASOS
Keep it simple at a garden or country wedding in these classic brown Bertie knotted sandals. Pimms o’clock!
23. 7 for all mankind shoes
7 For All Mankind grey race tri suede peeptoe, £155, My Wardrobe
These ultra-glam platforms are just the thing for a modern city wedding and the grey shades will compliment most colours.
24. Marina tan – 1971 Reiss platform sandal with cutwork cuff, £112, Reiss
Marina tan 1971 platform sandal with cutwork cuff, £112, Reiss
So understated, these Reiss sandals are just effortlessly elegant. A perfect fit for any outfit.
25. Jemima plain kitten points, £55, Topshop
Jemima plain kitten points, £55, Topshop
Go for kitten if killer heels are too much for you. These simple nude numbers from Topshop are quietly chic.
26. oasis shoes
Oasis cutwork sandals. £60, ASOS
We're loving the earthy colours trend. These cutwork Oasis sandals are bound to make a style statement at any wedding.
27. Asos bow
Posh bow heeled shoe, £45, ASOS
It's not a wedding without a bit of frou-frou. These silky bow shoes even come in different shades so you’re bound to find one to match your frock.
28. Judy Xover trim shoes, £55, Topshop
Judy Xover trim shoes, £55, Topshop
Fancy a bit of a twirl on the dance floor? These neat suede peep-toes will carry you through the night in comfort. And they look pretty good too!
29. very
Love Label Farrington stud peep toe platform shoes, £32, Very
For a more formal wedding footwear look go for these simple nude peep-toes with subtle stud detailing.
30. lk bennett
Dusky pump, £90, LK Bennett
No need to compromise on style if you go for flatties. These cute pumps are the perfect footwear for a long day and night!
