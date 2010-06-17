13 Mar 2018
Wedding Guest Dresses Sales Special
1. WGD Mattie dress, was £179, now £80, Reiss
A peplum silhouette has been a favourite with the A-list this year, and we’re loving the electric-blue colour, too.
2. WGD Samba dress, was £150, now £75, Coast
Coast’s Samba dress is utterly striking with its purple accents and figure-hugging yet elegant style. We love.
3. WGD Lenoir dress, was £209, now £104, By Milene Burger at My-Wardrobe.com
One-shoulder is still one of our favourite styles, so bag yourself a bit of designer action with this Milene Burger beauty.
4. WGD Gaudi belted strapless dress, was £230, now £115, Olivia Rubin
With its soft-wash print and defining black waist belt – not to mention the half price discount – we’ve got our sights firmly set on this Olivia Rubin number! Cheryl Cole’s a fan, too!
5. WGD Angel sleeve dress, was £26, now £10, A|wear
So pretty! We’re a little bit in love with this fab floral frock. Team with a pair of patent nude heels and you’re instantly wedding-ready.
6. WGD Ruffle front shift dress, was £60, now £45, Oasis
The romance of this ruffle-fronted nude dress makes it the ideal wedding guest frock.
7. WGD Sherbert spray dress, was £175, now £85, Whistles
Love the colours, love the print, love the draping – this dress is the perfect wedding guest number. Add cream heels for an elegant finish.
8. WGD Bow detail dress, was £50, now £25, Max C at Oli
One word: divine! Great colour, fab bow detail, brilliant wedding guest gorgeousness. Be daring and add a pair of coral heels.
9. WGD Floral lantern dress, was £55, now £35, Oasis
Summer florals are always a pretty choice for a wedding, and if you dare to bare a bit of leg, this Oasis dress is just the ticket.
10. WGD Alanis wave dress, was £175, now £50, Reiss
Ooh, we love a bit of monochrome (so elegant), and this wave dress has the perfect print and length for an ideal wedding guest look. A cropped white jacket would give it a great summer finish, and red heels would add a brilliant colour pop.
11. WGD Folded cocktail dress, was £180, now £89.95, Karen Millen
So chic and elegant, Karen Millen’s cocktail frock is perfect for a modern, contemporary wedding.
12. WGD String shoulder dress, was £150, now £70, Whistles
Nude shades are still de rigueur, so stay on top of the trends in this dress with pretty shoulder detail.
13. WGD Lace insert waistcoat dress, was £55, now £25, Warehouse
How stylish is this stunning waistcoat dress from Warehouse? And £25? Yes, please!
14. WGD Pique shift dress, was £60, now £40 Warehouse
Style up a simple shift with statement red heels and chunky gold accessories.
15. WGD Hayley
For all you magpies out there this is the dress for you. Just make sure you don’t sparkle more then the bride.
16. WGD lady of leisure
First we thought this dress was just called Lady Of Leisure but if you look closely it's printed with a lady of leisure on the front. Genius. This strapless dress also has pockets. Even more genius.
17. WGD paradise dress
If you don’t want your embellishment too in-your-face this silk dress with scattered sequin flowers is the frock for you. Not too much, not to little, makes it the perfect wedding guest dress.
18. WGD Summer fix dress
This dress is, quite simply, a piece of art. We want it and we want it now.
19. WGD wizard dress
You just can’t go wrong with this feminine strapless Wizard dress, wear it with your favourite heels for the perfect wedding guest look. It comes in an array of candy
colours too - we’re still choosing our favourite.
20. WGD florida dress
Wow! Check out this dress. It comes in baby blue and a bright yellow.
Make sure you perfect that fake tan beforehand.
21. WGD Rose dress
With its capped sleeves and sweetheart neckline this dress will make you sweeter then sweet.
22. WGD frill dress
OMG we love the back to this dress, cut out with a bow at the bottom. Divine.
23. WBD floriana dress
The all-over print to this dress is so pretty, we’ll be wearing ours with a little jacket.
24. WGD delicious
With this silver drape dress you will not go unnoticed. Pair it with glossy hot-pink lips for a little pop of colour.
25. WGD white with black bow
This dress is so paired down, simple and elegant. Match the black belt with a pair of black shoes and a black box clutch.
26. WGD black white
Who says you shouldn't wear a long gown to a wedding? Fair enough a long white gown is a no-no but this black and white one from Coast is gorgeous.
27. WGD coral
This coral ruffle detailed strapless dress will look gorgeous with metallic accessories.
28. WGD black reiss
You shouldn't be afraid to wear black to a wedding. The cream in this Reiss number breaks up the dark tones.
29. WGD puff prom
Show off your shoulders with this puffball dress. Wear your hair up off your face to show it off.
30. WGD cream lace
Ah, this dress is so pretty! There’s a definite Chanel vibe and that's good enough for us.
31. WGD one shoulder dress
Words cannot express how much we love this dress. The colours are divine and the asymmetric shoulder keeps it bang on-trend.
32. WGD tuck dress
The little cap sleeves are so cute on this dress. We'll be wearing ours with a pair of bright-coloured shoes and a matching bright lip.
33. WGD white floral with black belt
This is simple and stylish. Wear with lots of black pearls for added glamour.
34. WGD blair
This dress is very Gossip Girl! We reckon Blair Waldorf would wear this to a wedding on the upper east side.
35. WGD mulit print DP
We love a good Erdem-esque print! And this dress is now a mere £10. Shhh! We won't tell anyone.
36. WGD asos denim
Don't rule out denim because you think it will break the dress code
rules. You will look fabulous in this bleached denim evening dress. Do
it, we dare you.
37. WGD cheryl
Similar to the Matthew Williamson dress Cheryl Cole wore on X Factor
last year. Wear this dress with jade-coloured nails.
38. WGD ASOS metallic
If you wear this dress you will feel like a princess. Guaranteed.
39. WGD asos satin coral
Coral is the best colour to wear to a summer wedding. Team with loose,
relaxed tousled hair and muted accessories
40. WGD ASOS lace
Break up the black material with nude shoes and bag. A huge chunky
cocktail ring would finish the look off perfectly.
41. WGD asos ruched
This dress is stunning, wear with lots of gold jewellery and a hair
fascinator for added glamour.
42. WGD asos
Perfect to wear to a wedding abroad. Pack this in your suitcase now.
43. WGD karen cutaway
Love, love, love the cutaway detail to the neckline, it's absolutely gorgeous.
44. WGD karen millen leopard
If anyone tells you not to wear leopard-print to a wedding, don't
listen to them. The delicate leopard-print material is just the right
amount on this Karen Millen dress.
45. WGD karen millen
The print to this dress is stunning. We love the shape too... we'll be
wearing our ours with a wooden-soled shoe.
46. WGD wallis
The neckline to this dress is perfect for those with a big bust - super-flattering.
47. WGD shift dress
This dress is simple and elegant and you can wear it again and again.
48. WGD one shoulder
Team this bright pink dress with a bright pink lip. Wear a stack of
bangles and some ankle strap shoes and you’re good to go.
49. WGD oasis dress
This dress is so exquisite, so pretty and such a good price. Buy it now.
50. WGD Jaeger
We cannot tell you how much we want this dress. We want it and we want it now. Wedding guest dress - sorted!
