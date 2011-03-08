13 Mar 2018
Wedding Guest Dresses
-
1. Wedding guest dresses
Yellow print mesh skirt maxi dress by Unique, £300, Topshop
Be bold with your wedding guest look with this stunning yellow print maxi dress from Topshop Unique. Wear with black accessories to really let the print work its magic.
-
2. Wedding guest dresses
Tiered dress, £120, Warehouse
We can't get enough of Warehouse's new Luxe line and this peach tiered dress is the ultimate must-have piece. Perfect for weddings and workwear, we've already bought ours!
-
3. Wedding guest dresses
One shoulder Ikat dress, £48, Warehouse
Make a statement this summer in this print-popping, luxe-looking one-shoulder dress from Warehouse.
-
4. Wedding guest dresses
Limited edition belted midi cape dress, £125, Topshop
If you fancy going ultra girlie, then this divine midi cape dress in a delicate pink hue is just the thing. Wear with pink hued make-up for the ultimate feminine look.
-
5. Wedding guest dresses
Carven ruffled cotton-garbadine and crepe dress, £270, Net A Porter
One of the hottest labels around at the moment, this gorgeous dress from Carven has just the right amount of feminine ruffling set against the tailored structure to make it a sleek choice for a city wedding. Team with bare legs and sky-high patent heels.
-
6. Wedding guest dresses
Tibi printed draped silk dress, £435, Net A Porter
If you're bored of block colour but you find print a little daunting, this delicious silk dress from Tibi is just the thing. Wear with minimal accessories and a sleek up-do for ultimate effect.
-
7. Wedding guest dresses
Eva Maxi Dress, £140, Monsoon
This dreamy printed maxi dress was made for sunny summer weddings. Wear with loose waves and girlie wedge sandals.
-
8. Wedding guest dresses
Drape Front Dress, £40, A Wear
This gorgeous pink hued draped dress is perfect for more formal ceremonies.
-
9. Wedding guest dresses
Ranelagh Dress, £149, Hobbs
The fitted waist and a-line skirt shape on this raspberry pink dress make it an ultra-feminine choice.
-
10. Wedding guest dresses
Limited Edition Embroidered Swirl Maxi Dress, £250, Topshop
For a more laidback wedding this 70s style embroidered maxi is an ideal choice. Wear with simple flat sandals and a dazzling ring – and you can keep on wearing it all through summer.
Shop even more WEDDING GUEST DRESSES for Summer 2013
-
11. Wedding guest dresses
Orange Button Back Dress, £38, Dorothy Perkins
This orange structured dress will not only work great at a wedding but would work well with a blazer for the office too.
-
12. Wedding guest dresses
Yellow Cami Ruch Mesh Dress, £46, Topshop
Team this summer-ready sleeveless cami ruch dress with pastel cardigan and blush pink courts.
-
13. Wedding guest dresses
Lela Rose Sunset Jacquard Dress, Was £980.87 now £588.22, The Outnet
We love the pretty rose tones of this oh-so-chic jacquard dress.
-
14. Wedding guest dresses
Navy Pleated Gold Belt Dress, £45, Miss Selfridge
We love this oh-so-elegant pleated dress from Miss Selfridge. The attached gold belt means minimal accessories are needed. Wear with stacked platforms for ultra-long pins.
-
15. Wedding guest dresses
Ruffled Pleat Silk Dress, £399, Jaeger
This playful baby-doll dress is perfect for city weddings. For day pair with embellished flats and for night swap into a pair of towering heels.
-
16. Wedding guest dresses
Pleat Frill Dress, £399, Jaeger
For a beautiful ethereal look, this softly pleated pastel pink wrap dress is wedding occasion perfect.
-
17. Wedding guest dresses
Limited Edition Embellished Crepe Shift Dress, £140, Topshop
In this season’s hottest shade and super-sparkly, we couldn’t help but fall in love with this limited edition dress from Topshop. Wear with nude courts and a neutral coloured clutch.
-
18. Wedding guest dresses
Vero Moda 50s Swing Shirt Dress, £25, ASOS
If you really want to make a bold statement with colour then this red silk swing dress is perfect for bright, daytime weddings. We love the flattering waistband and flared swing skirt. Team with a delicate gold pendant necklace and peep-toe sandals.
-
19. Wedding guest dresses
Cheyne Dress, £169, Hobbs
This tangerine fitted dress hits all the right trends for a splash of summer-time colour.
-
20. Wedding guest dresses
Issa Gathered Jersey Dress, £380, Net-A-Porter
Go vivid in this effortless purple hued elegant day-to-night choice.
-
21. Wedding guest dresses
D&G Blue Rose Print Dress, £370, My Wardrobe
Go for a classic floral print in this sharp shift from D&G. Throw over a tailored cream blazer and glossy kitten heels.
-
22. Wedding guest dresses
Stitch and Embellished Tie Back Dress, £70, Oasis
Get in the romantic mood of the day with this super sweet chiffon dress from Oasis.
-
23. Wedding guest dresses
Nude Beaded Shift Dress, £150, Miss Selfridge
For a gorgeously feminine look, this delicate nude beaded shift dress from Miss Selfridge gets full marks.
-
24. Wedding guest dresses
Eva Waisted Tunic, £75, Monsoon
Smarten up this playful spring printed silk frock with a fitted black blazer and peep-toe sandals.
-
25. Wedding guest dresses
Donatella Lace Shift Dress, £149, Reiss
Very Alexa Chung, go ultra glam in this elegant and fitted navy lace dress from Reiss.
-
26. Wedding guest dresses
Matthew Williamson Beaded Lame Dress, Was £895 now £358, The Outnet
This stunning beaded collar dress from Matthew Williamson will bring you seamlessly from the ceremony to the evening party.
-
27. Wedding guest dresses
Petite Coral Lace Pleat Dress, £42, Topshop
For petite girls, this colourful coral lace pleat dress will fall in just the right places.
-
28. Wedding guest dresses
Giselle Multi-Strap Dress, £175, Reiss
This multi strap dress fits in just the right places for a super sleek silhouette.
-
29. Wedding guest dresses
Moore Dress, £139, Hobbs
Pair this eye-catching printed shift with a black patent belt and bold bright cardigan.
-
30. Wedding guest dresses
Versailles Jacquard Drape Front Dress, £198, Jigsaw
This floral and feminine number from Jigsaw is perfect to suit all summer occasions. The gentle wrap front and silk belt give an ultra feminine shape. Dress up with glossy black stilettos and a waterfall black blazer for evening partywear.
-
31. Wedding guest dresses
Lyocell Jersey Wrap Dress, £98, Jigsaw
Classic and understated, this flattering jersey wrap dress from Jigsaw is the ideal base to style up with statement jewellery and heels.
-
32. Wedding guest dresses
Lita One Shoulder Dress, £220, Coast
For an ultra feminine look, this one-shouldered lilac flower appliqué dress is spot on. The shoulder corsage detail does all the accessorising for you -just add a pair of patent nude courts.
-
33. Wedding guest dresses
Wildie Dress, £185, LK Bennett
Make a ladylike colour statement in this fabulously fitted fuchsia dress with side-rutched detail from LK Bennett.
-
34. Wedding guest dresses
Mango One-Shoulder Pleat Dress, £79.90, ASOS
Go Grecian in this blush pleated one-shouldered dress from Mango.
-
35. Wedding guest dresses
Ditzy Spot and Rose Midi Dress, £65, Warehouse
Channel a Sienna Miller inspired style with this ditzy printed rose dress. It’s a summer chic must-have.
-
36. Wedding guest dresses
Petal Prom Dress, £85, Oasis
For a little 50s glamour this sherbet lemon petal prom dress would look a treat at a garden party wedding.
-
37. Wedding guest dresses
Milly Embellished Cotton Dress, £465, Net-A-Porter
Milly is the go-to label for gorgeous silhouettes and feminine tailored dresses. This floral-print navy and white cotton dress is city wedding perfect. We love the intricately embellished neckline – very Gossip Girl!
-
38. Wedding guest dresses
Lulu Dress, £49.90, Mango
We love this 60s-inspired spotty figure-hugging shift.
-
39. Wedding guest dresses
Lara Fit and Flare Dress, £169, Reiss
The paneled waistband and flared skirt make this dress a flirty and feminine choice for any special occasion.
-
40. Wedding guest dresses
String Waisted Midi Dress, £65, ASOS
This pretty Victorian-inspired floaty dress was made for country weddings.
-
41. Wedding guest dresses
Stripe Tunic Dress, £65, Warehouse
The contrast colours and sleek and fitted style of this tunic make it a special occasion classic.
-
42. Wedding guest dresses
Fran Ruched Waist Dress, £165, Whistles
Get a little Royal glamour with this rich navy rutched-waist dress from Whistles. Dress up with a bold statement necklace and pointed courts.
-
43. Wedding guest dresses
French Connection Silk Embellished Neck Dress, £155, ASOS
For a subtle touch of sparkle, this sequin and beaded dress from French Connection is perfect.
-
44. Wedding guest dresses
Glamour Floral Print Shift Dress, £42, Miss Selfridge
This 70s inspired floral bloom print dress is an all-season and all-occasion choice – stunning.
-
45. Wedding guest dresses
Ruffle Front Clean Dress, £65, Warehouse
For a simple and elegant outfit choice slip into this pretty ruffle front dress from Warehouse.
-
46. Wedding guest dresses
Suzie Pleated Tunic, £85, Monsoon
This ruby red pleated tunic from Monsoon is a classic and effortless choice; just add a delicate gold necklace and heels.
-
47. Wedding guest dresses
Peach Dress, £114.90, Mango
For a little retro spin, this stunning peach toned flowy dress from Mango is spring wedding perfect.
-
48. Wedding guest dresses
Belted China Blue Print Dress, £65, Oasis
Blue hues are hot this season; wear the trend easily in this China blue floral printed dress from Oasis.
-
49. Wedding guest dresses
Shift Dress with Stone Embellishment, £95, ASOS
If the 70s trend isn’t for you, try this Twiggy 60s style stone embellished shift. Team with a cashmere cream cardigan and embellished sandals.
-
50. Wedding guest dresses
Draped Dress, £39.99, Zara
Make it big in the trend stakes in this camel draped dress.
-
51. Wedding guest dresses
Sandy Shift Dress, £95, Monsoon
Team this beautiful embroidered and sequin shift with a cropped lemon bolero and light coloured courts.
-
52. Wedding guest dresses
Lorna Lace Dress, £175, Whistles
Lace doesn’t have to be saved just for the bride. Wear this barely-there pink lace shift with a patent bright belt and nude heels.
-
53. Wedding guest dresses
Vivienne Westwood Anglomania Hop ‘n’ Skip Crepe Dress, £320, Net-A-Porter
Be a lady in red in this striking scarlet crepe dress. For an elegant silhouette, team with suede platform sandals and a statement gold necklace.
-
54. Wedding guest dresses
Fleur Embroidered 60s Dress, £60, Oasis
This vintage inspired print dress is sure to turn a few heads without overshadowing the bride.
-
55. Wedding guest dresses
Armand Basi, £195, The Outnet
This honeyed hued silk dress would look stunning with a jeweled clutch for evening weddings.
-
56. Wedding guest dresses
Lantis Dress, £195, LK Bennett
This purple berry dress is good enough to eat. Team with nude courts and a patent nude tote for an even greater colour burst.
-
57. Wedding guest dresses
Dress £14.99, H&M
Feel ultra-feminine in this figure flattering sugar-spun dress.
-
58. Wedding guest dresses
Dion Lee Silk-Crepe Dress, £495, Net-A-Porter
If you're off to a far-flung wedding, this stunning silk red dress is super chic and won't take up much of your weight allowance. Wear with sparkling embellished sandals and a beaded clutch.
-
59. Wedding guest dresses
Saffron Gathered Panelled Waist Dress, £189, Reiss
Make a colour splash in this garden green frock from Reiss - just add subtle gold accessories.
-
60. Wedding guest dresses
Black Spot Shift Dress, £40, Wallis
Go dotty for this sleek spotty shift. Keep the look monochromatic with black and white peep-toe sandals and a black fascinator.
-
61. Wedding guest dresses
Hayley Maxi Dress, £85, Phase Eight
Make an entrance in this lovely jersey embellished dress. Team with simple beaded sandals and a metallic clutch for easy ceremony-to-party wear.
-
62. Wedding guest dresses
Dress Toporoto, £44.90, Mango
This draped knee-length number would look even better with a beaded statement necklace and is perfect for spring workwear too.
-
63. Wedding guest dresses
Tanya Dress, £75, Monsoon
Royal blue is great colour choice for any special-occasion - we love the side rouched detail on this number.
-
64. Wedding guest dresses
Poppy Plait Dress by Rare Opulence, £157, Topshop
Bring a little Grecian style to a British summer wedding in this cute poppy chiffon frock.
-
65. Wedding guest dresses
Claudine Lace Pencil Dress, £350, Whistles
Show-off your gorgeous curves in this luxury French lace pencil dress. Team with neutral accessories for maximum luxe impact.
-
66. Wedding guest dresses
Retro Shift, £135, Boden
The sequin neckline on this Boden shift make it special-occasion ready. Add a skinny tangerine belt for added waist-definition.
1 of 66
Be bold with your wedding guest look with this stunning yellow print maxi dress from Topshop Unique. Wear with black accessories to really let the print work its magic.
Wedding guest dresses
Yellow print mesh skirt maxi dress by Unique, £300, Topshop
Be bold with your wedding guest look with this stunning yellow print maxi dress from Topshop Unique. Wear with black accessories to really let the print work its magic.