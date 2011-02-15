13 Mar 2018
Wedding Guest Dresses
-
1. Wedding Guest Outfits
Olive Mesh Applique Shift Dress, £75, Topshop
We love the short hem longsleeve combo of this layered shift dress.Go for tanned pins and gold pumps to complete the look.
-
2. Wedding Guest Outfits
Tokyo Lace Shift Dress, £85, Oasis
Tokyo lace is a much more summery version of winter’s favourite fabric. Team with bright accessories to elevate it even more.
-
3. Wedding Guest Outfits
Celeste Sequins Dress, £155, French Connection
Don’t be put off wearing white to a wedding all together. Completely covered in blue sparkling sequins, this white dress won’t be a worry.
-
4. Wedding Guest Outfits
Red Poppy Print Dress, £38, Dorothy Perkins
Go for on-trend florals with this prim poppy print dress.
-
5. Wedding Guest Outfits
Green/orange Stripe Dress, £40, Dorothy Perkins
In fabulous brights and a great shape, you’ll be forgiven for wearing this dress to more than one wedding!
-
6. Wedding Guest Outfits
Silk Tiered Raceback Dress, £85, Banana Republic
Perfect for a more laid-back style wedding, this pretty pink dress would look great with a long strand of knotted pearls.
-
7. Wedding Guest Outfits
Poltock & Walsh for ASOS Silk Colour-block Maxi Dress, £190, ASOS
Colour-blocking is going to be a big trend this summer so get ahead of the game with this sweeping silk maxi.
-
8. Wedding Guest Outfits
Triple Corsage Headband, £12, Urban Outfitters
Channel your softer side with this glorious chiffon corsage headband.
-
9. Wedding Guest Outfits
Multi Floral Belted Dress, £42, Dorothy Perkins
We love the muted tones in this belted floral dress but love the fact that it’s got pockets even more.
-
10. Wedding Guest Outfits
Diane Von Furstenberg Mateo Short Dress, £329, Matches
There is no greater occasion dress option than the Diane von Furstenberg wrap dress and SS11 brings this gorgeous new Mateo style. It comes in bright orange too!
-
11. Wedding Guest Outfits
Erdem Anneli Floral-print Silk-satin Dress, £535, Net-a-Porter
Floral print legend Erdem combines romance and elegance in this lovely ladylike dress. Perfect for your best friend’s wedding.
-
12. Wedding Guest Outfits
Charlotte Cotton Dress, £100, French Connection
Try a flirty, frilly mini dress teamed with bright stilettos for the city wedding or cute pumps for the country.
-
13. Wedding Guest Outfits
Faille Prom Dress, £180, Jaeger
You’ll be ready to frolic on the dance floor in this fun frock. Team with stacked patent stilettos for the city or a peep-toe wedge for the country.
-
14. Wedding Guest Outfits
Silky Drape Dress, £39.95, Gap
Simple yet sophisticated, this dress can be maximised with a statement necklace and an oversized clutch.
-
15. Wedding Guest Outfits
Brian Atwood Infatuation Gemstone Suede Slingbacks, £318.50 (were £910), The Outnet
Add a bit of sparkle to your step (even if you’re not the one walking down the aisle) with these gem-tastic stilettos.
-
16. Wedding Guest Outfits
Herve Leger Boat-neck Bandage Dress, £1,060, Net-a-Porter
Black is being worn to more and more city weddings these days so why not go for a real classic like a Herve Leger body-con dress?
-
17. Wedding Guest Outfits
Issa Silk Jersey Dress, £348, Matches
If it’s good enough for Kate Middleton’s engagement announcement, it’ll be great for your best friend’s wedding. Issa is the label of the moment.
-
18. Wedding Guest Outfits
Nautical Pinafore Dress, £260, Jaeger
Add some Boardwalk Empire glamour to the festivities by wearing this 20s feel drop-waist pinafore dress.
-
19. Wedding Guest Outfits
Halston Heritage Silk-charmeuse jumpsuit, £390, Net-a-Porter
Hit the party like it’s Studio 54 in Halston Heritage’s rich ruby silk jumpsuit.
-
20. Wedding Guest Outfits
Versailles Jacquard Drape Front Dress, £198, Jigsaw
This floral number can easily be dressed up or down depending on the wedding. Either team with black tights and heels, or bare legs and gold gladiator sandals.
-
21. Wedding Guest Outfits
Camel Felt Plaited Trim Unstructured Hat, £25, Topshop
It’s not a traditional wedding hat but it would look fab and would also be working the 70s trend.
-
22. Wedding Guest Outfits
Tori Dress, £185, LK Bennett
Whether you’re in a church or a field, you’ll look fab in this electric blue maxi dress.
-
23. Wedding Guest Outfits
Dress Fsc Plis, £79.90, Mango
Try an A-symmetrical dress for some one-shoulder fun. We love this pleated pink one from Mango.
-
24. Wedding Guest Outfits
Lyocell Jersey Wrap Dress, £98, Jigsaw
Coming in three beautifully rich tones – peat, midnight and chilli – you’ll want this chic shape in every colour.
-
25. Wedding Guest Outfits
Notte by Marchesa Ruffled Silk-chiffon Dress, £705, Net-a-Porter
Really dress for the occasion in bold brights and rolling ruffles with this stunning Notte by Marchesa dress.
-
26. Wedding Guest Outfits
Paprika Floral Bodycon Dress, £15 (was £30), New Look
Everyone loves florals at weddings but try them in a slinkier style like this blooming bodycon dress.
-
27. Wedding Guest Outfits
Milly Valentina Honeymoon in Venice Dress, £437, My Wardrobe
Send the happy couple off with well wishes in Milly’s beautiful Honeymoon in Venice dress.
-
28. Wedding Guest Outfits
Triple Frill Shift Dress, £60, Oasis
Team this 60s inspired dress with a bold beehive for a retro wedding style.
-
29. Wedding Guest Outfits
Sara Berman Silk Tuxedo Dress, £119.25, The Outnet
The Outnet is the perfect place to find yourself a wedding outfit, like this gorgeous Sara Berman dress, at a serious discount.
-
30. Wedding Guest Outfits
Check Print Prom Dress, £50, Oasis
There’s a Prada-esque feel to this gorgeous scoop-neck dress. Team with a little cardi if there’s still a wintry nip in the wedding air.
-
31. Wedding Guest Outfits
Paul Smith Black Multi Dress, £265, Coggles.com
Paul Smith loves his stripes, and so do we. They’re perfect for a summer’s day wedding.
-
32. Wedding Guest Outfits
Matilda Dress with Cascade Frill, £159, Reiss
Choose a shift dress with a difference like this beautiful one with a cascading frill from Reiss. Add a bold gold chain for a 70s vibe.
-
33. Wedding Guest Outfits
French Sole Gold Faux Snakeskin Pumps, £98, Topshop
Don’t get your heels caught in the grass, go for a sparkly flat instead.
-
34. Wedding Guest Outfits
Splendid Cotton and Modal-blend Dress, £120, Net-a-Porter
It’ll be a long day, and most likely night too, so go for comfort in this super soft cotton dress, then you can really push the accessories boat out with bright coloured stacked bangles.
-
35. Wedding Guest Outfits
Silk Dress by Boutique, £80, Topshop
You don’t have to wear a puffball skirt or a frilly frock. Try something a bit edgier like Topshop’s straight silk shirt dress.
-
36. Wedding Guest Outfits
Tibi Eclipse Sequined Silk Dress, £316.50 (was £1,055), The Outnet
Go all-out glamour with Tibi’s multi-sequined dress. You’ll have the bride and groom dancing around you rather than the glitter ball!
-
37. Wedding Guest Outfits
Peach Sleeveless Tuck Detail Dress, £46, Topshop
The ultimate aim is to buy a dress you’ll want to wear again and again, occasion or no occasion, and this peachy number will be one of those.
-
38. Wedding Guest Outfits
Tie Front Drape Dress, £140, Whistles
Whistles’ woven silk drape dress is ideal for a more formal occasion. Elegant and understated, try your hair in a sleek ponytail to complete the look.
-
39. Wedding Guest Outfits
Bedford Falls Burgundy Feather Clip, £20 (was £40), Urban Outfitters
You don’t need to wear a hat but you might like a little something for your hair so why not try a few feathers?
-
40. Wedding Guest Outfits
Wavy Stripe Maxi Dress, £75, Warehouse
Go for an effortless look in this striped maxi with sandals and your hair let loose.
-
41. Wedding Guest Outfits
Messenger Bag with Fastener, £39.99, Zara
If you’re not a fan of clutches then Zara’s mini messenger bag is for you. Swing over your shoulder for a chic wedding partner.
-
42. Wedding Guest Outfits
Cobra Print Dress, £175, Whistles
The way we once depended on leopard print, we will soon depend on snake. This cobra print dress will make a real impact at any wedding.
-
43. Wedding Guest Outfits
ASOS Grosgrain Box Handheld Bag, £30, ASOS
All you really need is your lippy and some confetti so fit them into this gorgeous mini grosgrain box bag.
-
44. Wedding Guest Outfits
Polka-dot Dress, £49.99, Zara
Polka-dots have always been a firm favourite at weddings and we’re loving the shift shape of Zara’s dotty dress. Don’t go all mumsy and match the ribbon on your hat though!
-
45. Wedding Guest Outfits
Zimmermann Sapphire Copy Cat Silk Playsuit, £189, My Wardrobe
Maybe not the outfit for every wedding, but what could be better than Zimmermann’s silk playsuit for one by the beach?
-
46. Wedding Guest Outfits
ASOS Peaches Suede Platform Court Shoe, £40, ASOS
Love the new season brights but still favour your LBD? Add a splash of colour to your feet instead!
-
47. Wedding Guest Outfits
Cowl Front Jumpsuit, £60, Topshop
InStyle’s Fashion Editor Natalie Hartley suggests a black jumpsuit is the perfect outfit for a city wedding and we love this one from Topshop.
-
48. Wedding Guest Outfits
D&G Ania Mimonsa Day Clutch, £195, My Wardrobe
Jump on the florals bandwagon with D&G’s oversized floral clutch.
-
49. Wedding Guest Outfits
Office Naughty Stud Gold Sandals, £45, Office
Go for sandals if it’s a beach wedding you’ve been invited too, but make them a bit special like these gold studded ones from Office.
-
50. Wedding Guest Outfits
Lucy Lace Dress, £140, French Connection
We’re still loving lace, but try it in a new hue like this regal blue for a fresh look.
-
51. Wedding Guest Outfits
Dress Jsc Back, £54.90, Mango
Brights are big this season and where better to wear them than a wedding. Go bold with this orange shift.
-
52. Wedding Guest Outfits
O&O ‘50s Lace Collar Dress, £48, Urban Outfitters
Black lace can be more funeral than wedding but the contrasting crochet collar cheers up this pretty dress a treat.
-
53. Wedding Guest Outfits
ASOS Khaki 50s Waisted Dress, £28 (was £28), ASOS
Prim and pretty doesn’t have to come at knock-out prices. Check out this gorgeous dress from ASOS.
-
54. Wedding Guest Outfits
Cowl Asymmetric Dress, £65, Warehouse
We can’t get enough of these bright orange dresses and Warehouse’s version is a real wow piece.
-
55. Wedding Guest Outfits
Vanessa Bruno Ruffled Jersey Dress, £210, Net-a-Porter
Stay stylish at a casual wedding with a jersey dress. While jersey fabric can be a little less formal it does hang beautifully.
