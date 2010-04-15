13 Mar 2018
Wedding Guest Dresses
1. Rise one shoulder dress, £28, Dorothy Perkins
This abstract animal-print number is a great alternative to simple silhouettes, thanks to its asymmetric cut.
2. Dahlia bandeau print press, £70, Oasis
The soft folds and subtle floral print on this little number scream summer wedding, and the tulip skirt is super-flattering for any figure.
3. Ruffle front shift dress, £60, Oasis
A classic shift is the quintessential wedding guest dress and with its asymmetric ruffle detail and in this season’s hottest hue, this one is the go-to dress for any forthcoming nuptials.
4. Ivory scalloped beaded dress, £59, Dorothy Perkins
Thanks to its scalloped layers, this adorable dress screams understated luxury and looks a lost more expensive than its modest price tag.
5. Foxy panelled dress, £169, Reiss
With a touch of Grecian charm and some subtle yet sexy cut-away detail this dress is perfect for a high summer wedding.
6. Bridget coral dress, £169, Reiss
The trend for coral is going nowhere fast, and we love the delicate fan effect on the front of this super-soft Reiss dress.
7. Dakota scallop hem dress, £40, A|Wear
If you want to go wild on the accessories front this sweetly understated frock is the perfect starting point, especially as it won’t set you back more than just £40.
8. Lexi dress, £125, Coast
This aqua ruffle dress will look great with a tan and some of this season’s nude hued accessories.
9. Tavistock dress
For a laidback wedding look this floaty frock is just the ticket.
10. Batik print bandeau dress, £38, ASOS
This ASOS beauty gives a subtle take on this season’s trend for the tribal look and will look scorching hot with some strappy, platform heels.
11. Shoulder Ruffle Dress, £180, Karen Millen
Some of our favourite celebs have been rocking hot pinks to their red carpet events of late, and this delicately detailed ruffle dress definitely has red carpet potential.
12. Power shoulder pleat detail pencil dress, £40, ASOS
Go for bold, and work this canary shift. The power shoulders add a hint of edge to the feminine shape, and you’ll have no excuse to be a wallflower in the summery shade.
13. Butterfly dress, £50, Next
Before things really hot up, capped sleeves are a great way to stay weather appropriate, and Next has surpassed itself with this colourful offering
14. Ruffle Trapeze Dress, £55, ASOS
Floaty and fabulous we love this ASOS frock – it’ll look fabulous with some fresh coloured accessories.
15. Tiered embroidered shift dress, £40, Topshop
Topshop’s embroidered shift is the perfect one for vintage queens who want to keep hold of their pennies.
16. Palm leaf dress, £150, Whistles at ASOS
Infinately chic, this one is definitely one of our favourites with its quirky but classic print.
17. Big spot shift dress, £28, New Look
Supersize your polka dots with this 50s-style stunner. A great simple shape that can be accessorized to the nines to ensure you steal the show – we’re thinking pearls galore!
18. Ethnic printed prom dress, £49.99, River Island
You’ll certainly save the pounds on accessories with this beauty thanks to the embellished neckline. The ochre hued print ticks the trend box too.
19. Topshop pink
There’s nothing wrong with straying from classic shapes for a loved one’s big day – this elegant wrap-around dress will make the perfect ceremony to after-party piece.
20. Frill shoulder dress, £39.99, River Island
If you really want to make a statement then this one is a winner, and if you’re worried about getting in perfect shape for the day, then the drape detailing ensures it is fitted without being unflattering.
21. Ruched bodycon dress, whistles £150
We adore the ice-blue hue of this Whistles bodycon number, which will make the perfect topper for a summer tan. Its wrap-around draping and figure-hugging shape mean it’s super-flattering to boot.
22. Dove Dress, £149, Hobbs NW3
Perfect for an outdoor affair, the lacey neckline on this Hobbs stunner adds a touch of vintage charm.
23. Collar Dress, £139, Hobbs NW3
White needn’t be reserved just for the bride, this simply shaped dress will freshen things up a treat.
24. Reformed Kite Print Dress, £62, Urban Outfitters
Urban Outfitters reformed range takes former fashion favourites and re-cuts them in more contemporary styles. Modern meets classic with this Urban Outfitters frock with its vintage print and sneaky cut-away back.
25. Royal eagle dress, £95, French Connection
French Connection never fail to delight us come wedding season, and this figure-skimming number certainly ticks all the boxes. Just add a colour pop with some sky-high heels and a clutch and you’re good to go.
26. One shoulder dress, £250, Jaeger
Be a lady in red and make it big in the trend stakes while you’re at it, with this one shoulder stunner.
27. Graingers glitter dress, £175, French Connection
If you want a real luxe look for your wedding guest ensemble, then this one is a definite winner. Its lusciously embellished shoulders make a subtle but feminine statement and the cut is figure-flattering too.
28. Petites berry bow front dress, £35, Miss Selfridge
For ladies on the littler side, this cute-as-can-be bow-front dress is perfect for any nuptials.
29. Chiffon drop waist dress, £39, Miss Selfridge
Black may not be the go-to colour for a wedding day dress, but its sheer fabric and flowing cut ensure this pretty frock will look anything but drab.
30. Fusion bon bon dress, £75, Monsoon
Candy colours are going nowhere fast, but if you like to keep it subtle, then this bon bon dress is a definite contender for your wedding guest dress.
31. Kaleidoscope Dress, £150, Karen Millen
Go digital in this fitted Karen Millen number.
32. Olivia Rubin chiffon layered dress, £100, Oli.co.uk
Go for bold florals in Olivia Rubin's stand-out dress. Fearne Cotton and Emma Bunton are both fans of this designer's fab frocks.
33. Laura Lees dreaming dress, £150, My Sugarland
Attending a wedding in an exotic location? Try this empire-line frock with fluttering sleeves.
34. Helena dress, £58, Dahlia
This floaty frock will last year-in year-out thanks to the timeless monochrome print.
35. Silk chiffon sequin dress, £189, Jigsaw
We're loving nude hues at the minute and this sheer, sequin dress has all the understated elegance we could wish for when it comes to wedding guest dresses.
36. Muizz dress, £119, Ted Baker
This floaty poppy print number will match up perfectly with understated accessories.
37. Valerie dress, £60, Dahlia
Bring the summer vibes in this garden print beauty from Dahlia.
38. Pleat sleeve dress, £60, Oasis
Regal blue will add a sophisticated colour pop against all black accessories.
39. Off the shoulder block stripe dress, £200, See By Chloe at Urban Outfitters
This colour block stunner is the ultimate summer dress for any fashionista and will steal the show at any nuptials you have bagged an invite to.
40. Cross drape print Lulu dress, £195, Carin Wester at Urban Outfitters
A visible zip adds edge to this feminine cross-over floral dress.
41. Diane von Furstenberg Cerrado print dress, £378, Matches
Diane von Furstenberg is a true frock queen – you literally can't go wrong with a DVF dress for wedding wear. We love this colourful wispy number with cap sleeves.
42. Contrast strapless dress, £38, Silence and Noise at Urban Outfitters
Fans of the 80s will want to mix their bodycon dresses up with the asymmetric cut of this Silence and Noise number. At just £38 it’s an absolute steal!
43. Zip front ruffle dress, £45, Kimchi and Blue at Urban Outfitters
If you're more of a dress-down girl when it comes to your events calendar, then there is no better dress to don than this simply chic zip-up dress by Kimchi and blue.
44. Frill front lace dress, £159, Reiss
Our lust for lace is not abating, so this girly number really tickles our fancy. Work it with a simple updo to show off the low back.
45. Vivienne Westwood Anglomania pieces dress, £314, My-wardrobe.com
Vivienne Westwood's frocks are often all about the drama but this lipstick-red number is more subtly attention-grabbing. It's got a deep v in the back to keep things sexy but it's suitably demure for a wedding.
