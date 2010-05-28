13 Mar 2018
Wedding Guest Dress Trends Special
-
1. Burberry pastel trend
Pastels
Baby blue, pastel pink, mellow yellow, minty green and super-soft lavender are summer's prettiest colours. They are young, girlie and mesmerizing.
Perfect for outdoor weddings or daytime affairs these pretty shades are sure to make you look stunning.
Pair with other soft tones like light grays, nudes and whites. The idea here is being subtle! So, when it comes to beauty, soft makeup and tousled dos are your best bet. Keep it as natural as possible and enjoy the feel of the softest palette this year.
-
2. All over mixed ruffle dress, £120, Asos Black
Pastels
All over mixed ruffle dress, £120, Asos Black
The pastels trend is very girlie so adding all-over ruffles give the look some added cuteness and we love that!
-
3. Herlequin strap dress, £65, Lipsy
Pastels
Herlequin strap dress, £65, Lipsy
Get a fresh breath of femininity with this fab Lipsy ice-blue dress. Complete your look with charming soft make-up and tousled hair.
-
4. Tiered ruffle maxi dress, £150, Topshop
Pastels
Tiered ruffle maxi dress, £150, Topshop
Lemony perfection! This delectable long tiered ruffle dress is a wonderful frock for a summer wedding.
-
5. Lila pink lace dress, £30, Dorothy Perkins
Pastels
Lila pink lace dress, £30, Dorothy Perkins
Mix the lace and pastel trend with this luscious pink lace dress. The sleeves give it a much-loved polished touch.
-
6. Bow ponti bandeau dress, £36, Asos
Pastels
Bow ponti bandeau dress, £36, Asos
Every wedding calls for a mellow yellow dress and we’re absolutely crazy about this bow front number by Asos.
-
7. One shoulder ruched dress, £28, Topshop
Pastels
One shoulder ruched dress, £28, Topshop
Melt over this ice-cream mint ruched dress by Topshop. It’s so feminine and sexy. Pair with pastel nail colours and very little accessories for a very subtle look.
-
8. Ruffle roses dress, £75, Asos Black
Pastels
Ruffle roses dress, £75, Asos Black
Asos Black works ruffle roses to perfection in this baby-blue number. So dreamy!
-
9. Lipsy one shoulder dress, £60, Asos
Pastels
Lipsy one shoulder dress, £60, Asos
Gorgeous draping and soft pink shades make a great combination for a very pretty wedding guest dress.
-
10. Rare feather bandeau dress, £75, Asos
Pastels
Rare feather bandeau dress, £75, Asos
The pastel trend is very tender and we want nothing but that for weddings so work this delicious minty feather bandeau dress with your newly sun-kissed legs.
-
11. Plaited bust voile bandeau dress, £34, Asos
Pastels
Plaited bust voile bandeau dress, £34, Asos
Aww, summer is finally here and it’s all about ice cream shades. This floaty lilac dress will give glamour to an already very girlie look.
-
12. Trends wedding guest dresses Colour Block
Colour Block
Go bright and bold with a colour block dress for the next big day in your diary. Marine blues, canary yellows and poppy red are all perfect popping shades for a summer celebration, and were hot on the catwalks this season for everyone from Marc Jacobs to Gucci.
-
13. Trends wedding guest dresses Colour Block RI
Colour Block
One shoulder dress, £39.99, River Island
This bold orange may seem like an intimidating shade to wear, but with soft hued accessories it’ll make a sophisticated statement. Plus, it’s a real flatterer for olive-skinned ladies.
-
14. Trends wedding guest dresses Colour Block Warehouse
Colour Block
Pleat dress, £60, Warehouse
A bold marine-blue gives the classic bandeau a contemporary twist, so this Warehouse number is perfect for those who want a striking dress but still want to keep it simple.
-
15. Trends wedding guest dresses Colour Block JL
Colour Block
Colour block silk dress, £103.20, Windsmoor at John Lewis
If want a great formal dress, but don’t fancy something figure-hugging then this full-sleeved shift is a great option with plenty of wow-factor thanks to the colour block print.
-
16. Trends wedding guest dresses Colour Block Asos cutout
Colour Block
Aqua colour block cut out dress, £100, Asos
Show off killer curves with this sculpted cutout number from Asos.
-
17. Trends wedding guest dresses Colour Block KM
Colour Block
Colour block dress, £165, Karen Millen
Crisp colour blocks makes this Karen Millen dress sleek and sophisticated.
-
18. Trends wedding guest dresses Colour Block DP
Colour Block
Closet yellow stripe dress, £38, Dorothy Perkins
If you’re heading overseas, then this light stripy frock will serve you perfectly in slightly warmer climes.
-
19. Trends wedding guest dresses Colour Block FC
Colour Block
Florida summer strapless dress, £95, French Connection
They’ll be calling you ‘Little Miss Sunshine’ in this bright bandeau number. Go for an orange red lip to complete the look.
-
20. Trends wedding guest dresses Colour Block Chloe
Colour Block
Shoulder block stripe dress, £200, See By Chloe
Bold blocks of complimentary colours will bring fun to your wedding guest look and give an illusion of height, so this See by Chloe dress is perfect for petite ladies.
-
21. Trends wedding guest dresses Colour Block Reiss
Colour Block
Dita dress, £159, Reiss
Show of your shape in this directional bodycon dress.
-
22. Trends wedding guest dresses Colour Block Wood Wood
Colour Block
Striped cotton dress, £87, Wood Wood at Farfetch
Riviera-style stripes will bring 50s charm to your wedding guest look. Team this Wood Wood dress with hot red heels, a matching lip look and a bouffant hairdo for vintage charm.
-
23. Trends wedding guest dresses Romantiuc
Romantic
The spring/summer catwalks were awash with uber-romantic, ethereal styles, as everyone from Givenchy to Alberta Ferretti showed a penchant for fussy frills, lighter-than-air layers and barely-there-shades.
Soft dove greys look great with rose complexions, while pale pinks are super-flattering for more olive-skinned ladies.
Pretty embellishment and luxurious layers will bring classic glamour to your wedding guest look.
-
24. Trends wedding guest dresses Romantic FC
Romantic
Grainger’s glitter dress, £170, French Connection
French Connection’s stunning Grainger dress seems inspired by one of Givenchy’s hottest styles of the season, and, at £170, we’re sold! The draped layers are flirty yet subtle and will skim your figure perfectly.
-
25. Trends wedding guest dresses Romantic Miss S
Romantic
Nude one shoulder, £38, Miss Selfridge
A ruched raised hem gives this Miss Selfridge a luxe touch, and it’s in this season’s hottest silhoutte: one-shoulder – perfect!
-
26. Trends wedding guest dresses Romantic UO
Romantic
Florette dress, £350, Urban Outfitters
This Florette dress is summer wedding guest perfection with its low back and fanciful frills. This one won’t need much accessorising, just opt for some glam lobe candy, some summer T-bar heels and a simple clutch.
-
27. Trends wedding guest dresses Romantic DP
Rise silver one shoulder dress, £35, Dorothy Perkins
We love DP’s Rise Collection, the dresses offer a little luxe detailing, but still retail at staggeringly affordable prices. The ruched fan detail on this one-shoulder dress will make a stunning and occasion-worthy accent for your next nuptials.
-
28. Trends wedding guest dresses Romantic Asos Black
Romantic
Sequin cluster dress, £150, Asos Black
A wedding would be nothing without some sequins, and the soft hue of this bandeau dress ensures it’ll work for daytime as well as the evening celebrations.
-
29. Trends wedding guest dresses Romantic Topshop Kate Moss
Romantic
Vintage print dress, £70, Kate Moss for Topshop
This Kate Moss number offers a little extra cover with its full sleeves, but is still uber-girlie thanks the dainty print, which just whispers floral.
-
30. Trends wedding guest dresses Romantic O&O
Romantic
Sheer dress, £40, O&O at Urban outfitters
For a slightly less formal wedding, this frill-edged frock will bring girlie charm aplenty.
-
31. Trends wedding guest dresses Romantic Asos ruffle
Romantic
Ruffle organza dress, £55, Asos
We’ve fallen head over heels for this organza ruffle dress. If you can’t go super-girlie for a wedding then when can you? So max out the glamour by adding some sparkling accessories and fierce cage heels.
-
32. Trends wedding guest dresses Romantic AWear
Romantic
Cutwork ruffle dress, 335, A|Wear
Show off a little leg in this cutout mini. The added volume is great for petite ladies, and the tie-back ensures it keeps a flattering shape.
-
33. Trends wedding guest dresses Romantic Asos sheer
Romance
Organza contrast shift, £45, Asos
Sheer organza makes this glamorous mini look far more luxurious than it’s £45 price tag, and it has more than a hint of Christopher Kane’s spring/summer collection.
-
34. Chanel Floral Trend
Florals
Nothing says summer like floral prints and we’ve seen them across the runways of the likes of Dolce & Gabbana, Chanel and Erdem. From very charming to ultra sexy, floral prints can be worn at a variety of different weddings. Whether they are formal evening events or more relaxed garden nuptials, summer flowers will keep you looking feminine and gorgeous.
For these blooming beauties, you’ll want to take out your sweetest most girlie shoes and keep the same vibe for accessories. Headbands will look great with this trend, so think Blair Waldorf and show your delicate and elegant sides.
-
35. French Connection lily lace dress, £95, John Lewis
Florals
French Connection lily lace dress, £95, John Lewis
Hello gorgeousness! We love the peplum shape for weddings, it’s super classy and killer with this fabulous floral print.
-
36. Misty rose tulip dress, £70, Oasis
Florals
Misty rose tulip dress, £70, Oasis
Garden affair? This is just what you need. Keep it simple and fresh with natural make-up and colour pop shoes.
-
37. Watercolour prom dress, £165, Karen Millen
Florals
Watercolour prom dress, £165, Karen Millen
Mix the monochrome and floral print trends with this tantalizing prom dress by Karen Millen.
-
38. Love Label button front dress, £35, Very
Florals
Love Label button front dress, £35, Very
Bold floral prints are ultra-glamorous this season. Pile on the accessories with this number and be sure to turn some heads.
-
39. Elda maxi dress, £20, Boohoo
Florals
Elda maxi dress, £20, Boohoo
This absolutely stunning dress has a rich red floral print, which is quite dramatic. Perfect for a romantic wedding.
-
40. Lila floral bustier dress, £30, Dorothy Perkins
Florals
Lila floral bustier dress, £30, Dorothy Perkins
With a line-up of summer weddings you may want to save every little penny. Opt for this super-luxe looking floral beauty from Dorothy Perkins and get the most of your money.
-
41. Antique oriental flower print dress, £15, Boohoo
Floral Prints
Antique oriental flower print dress, £15, Boohoo
A perfect blend of florals and pretty tulle will get you looking spectacular for any garden nuptials.
-
42. Billie rose print strappy dress, £21, Boohoo
Floral Prints
Billie rose print strappy dress, £21, Boohoo
Get in with this season’s catwalk blooming trend and opt for this amazing dress from Boohoo.
-
43. Daisy print prom dress, £75, Oasis
Floral Prints
Daisy print prom dress, £75, Oasis
Go for soft and sweet with this pretty pink floral prom dress from Oasis.
-
44. Oriental tailored shift dress, £65, Oasis
Floral Prints
Oriental tailored shift dress, £65, Oasis
Ocean blue and gold floral prints make for a very glamorous combo and this shape is sure to flatter your every curve.
-
45. Lanvin One Shoulder Trend
One Shoulder
Evening dresses are getting the one-shoulder treatment this season, and we are big fans! From the Lanvin and Valentino catwalks to the celebrities on major red carpet events, we are seeing this trend take its place kind of like the LBD.
One shoulder dresses are ultra-elegant and way easier to wear than strapless numbers. This dress represents sophistication at its best and whether short or maxi, black or pink you’ll be sure to get the most out of it.
You’ll want to keep it classy with this baby. So get your hair in a clean updo, find some delicate accessories and be the girl that you are and have fun with shoes. Don’t forget, makeup is key but don’t over do it, you want to stay classy.
-
46. Love Label printed one shoulder dress, £45, Very
One Shoulder
Love Label printed one shoulder dress, £45, Very
Flaunt your figure with this ultra-cool printed one shoulder dress.
-
47. One shoulder dress, £39.99, River Island
One Shoulder
One shoulder dress, £39.99, River Island
Search for item number: 589671
Sweet like candy and perfect for petite ladies, this dress is oh so cute.
-
48. Scarf one shoulder dress, 34.99, River Island
One Shoulder
Scarf one shoulder dress, 34.99, River Island
Search or item number: 591772
If you’re attending a destination wedding this summer we just might have found the dress worth buying. Channel your inner beach goddess with this number from River Island.
-
49. Mesh one shoulder body con dress, £38, Asos
One Shoulder
Mesh one shoulder body con dress, £38, Asos
Work the monochrome trend in this sizzling bodycon dress by Asos.
-
50. Twist slinky maxi dress, £45, Asos
One Shoulder
Twist slinky maxi dress, £45, Asos
Do like Jennifer Aniston and flaunt those pins in a slinky maxi. Complete the look with sky-high stilettos and blown-out hair.
-
51. Forever Unique frill pleat one shoulder dress, £150, Asos
One Shoulder
Forever Unique frill pleat one shoulder dress, £150, Asos
Stella McCartney was all about frills and super-girlie silhouettes this season. Get a runway-ready look from Asos and wow at the wedding.
-
52. Black one shoulder dress, £32, Miss Selfridge
One Shoulder
Black one shoulder dress, £32, Miss Selfridge
Channel your inner Blake Lively in this sexy LBD.
-
53. Lipsy one shoulder embellished dress, £65, Oli
One Shoulder
Lipsy one shoulder embellished dress, £65, Oli
Weddings are the perfect occasions for glam embellishment. Wear with a tousled updo and blingy accessories for a complete look.
-
54. Navy one shoulder dress, £30, A Wear
One Shoulder
Navy one shoulder dress, £30, A Wear
Navy is always a flattering and must-have colour for evening events. Go short and show-off those legs; never know who you’ll meet!
-
55. Silver sequin detail one shoulder dress, £60, Debenhams
One Shoulder
Silver sequin detail one shoulder dress, £60, Debenhams
Metallics are always a great way to glam up your look. Wear this dress to an evening wedding where you won’t be too overdressed.
-
56. Print trend McQueen
Prints
Digital, ethnic and animal prints are all lust-haves for this season. They are hot, fierce and mostly very fun. So give them a whirl and enjoy it. Digital print technology has given the ability to designer to go crazy with these prints and create absolute wonders. Some are electric and some watercolour but all of them - if worn properly- will have a show-stopping effect. So be wise!
You’ll want to stay away from super-bold prints if you are opting for a maxi and go nuts if you decide on a short dress. Remember you are a guest at the wedding and wouldn’t want to overshadow the bride.
When styling, stay away from mixing eye-popping prints; it’s a bad idea! Always best to keep your shoes, and bags to solid matching colours and your accessories to a minimum.
-
57. Digital gemstone one shoulder dress, £55, Asos
Prints
Digital gemstone one shoulder dress, £55, Asos
Now that’s a striking digital print! Bold prints do wonders for our figures so wear with confidence and you’ll be sure to look perfect in all the right places.
-
58. Smudged Aztec print dress, £38, Asos
Prints
Smudged Aztec print dress, £38, Asos
A little goes a long way with this Aztec print dress. The bodycon shape is perfect for evening weddings.
-
59. Watercolour print and mesh dress, £40, Asos
Prints
Watercolour print and mesh dress, £40, Asos
Watercolour is our go-to print for prim and proper affairs. The look is rich and delicate which is just what the doctor ordered.
-
60. Rainbow maxi dress, £60, Asos
Prints
Rainbow maxi dress, £60, Asos
Erm, need we say more than wow! This stunning rainbow print is vibrant and makes this maxi a lust-have for any upcoming wedding.
-
61. Hayley’s comet dress, £180, French Connection
Prints
Hayley’s comet dress, £180, French Connection
Bold graphic prints always work better with statement dresses and understated accessories. So rock this baby with a tousled updo and some cute courts for a maximum impact.
-
62. Electric print bandeau dress, £45, A Wear
Prints
Electric print bandeau dress, £45, A Wear
This season prints are officially the new black. Dazzling and daring they will be sure to add a burst of colour and will be perfect for a day or evening affair.
-
63. Elfin print dress, £60, Warehouse
Prints
Elfin print dress, £60, Warehouse
Take the trend hot off the runway and get yourself a bold digital-print dress. We love!
-
64. Full circle print dress, £75, Next
Prints
Full circle print dress, £75, Next
For ladies who love a watercolour print this is just your ticket for forthcoming nuptials.
-
65. Abstract animal print dress, £38, Oli
Prints
Abstract animal print dress, £38, Oli
Oli gives us an abstract take on the animal-print trend and we absolutely fell in love with it... And at this price so will you!
-
66. Ruffle tunic print
Prints
Ruffle one shoulder tunic with gold belt, £26, A Wear
Picture perfect! we love the colours on thus little number by A Wear. Team with nude shoes and gold accessories for a pretty take on the trend.
1 of 66
Burberry pastel trend
Pastels
Baby blue, pastel pink, mellow yellow, minty green and super-soft lavender are summer's prettiest colours. They are young, girlie and mesmerizing.
Perfect for outdoor weddings or daytime affairs these pretty shades are sure to make you look stunning.
Pair with other soft tones like light grays, nudes and whites. The idea here is being subtle! So, when it comes to beauty, soft makeup and tousled dos are your best bet. Keep it as natural as possible and enjoy the feel of the softest palette this year.