One Shoulder

Evening dresses are getting the one-shoulder treatment this season, and we are big fans! From the Lanvin and Valentino catwalks to the celebrities on major red carpet events, we are seeing this trend take its place kind of like the LBD.

One shoulder dresses are ultra-elegant and way easier to wear than strapless numbers. This dress represents sophistication at its best and whether short or maxi, black or pink you’ll be sure to get the most out of it.

You’ll want to keep it classy with this baby. So get your hair in a clean updo, find some delicate accessories and be the girl that you are and have fun with shoes. Don’t forget, makeup is key but don’t over do it, you want to stay classy.