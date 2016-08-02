10 Waterproof Jackets To Keep You Dry In Style This Summer

Waterproof jackets are an obvious must-have buy in the winter months, but they come into their own in the summer with the changeable weather during festival season. We've rounded up the 10 best to will keep you chic and dry...

Waterproof jackets have made their way into the fashion world. Along with the whole practical dressing trend (see fugly sandals etc), they're not just for rainy days; the mac is back.

Though an anorak, puffa, rain mac or waterproof is an obvious must-have in the winter months, unfortunately the changeable British weather doesn't allow them to be packed away in the summer. Whether you're heading to a festival and are predicting a downpour, or wake up to one of those grey days, an actually chic waterproof can be a real life (and style) saver.

With metallics, brights and classic waterproof shades, the choice is endless. We're loving Rains this season for practical cover-ups, with classic and statement styles. Then, like breton tops, the Brit brands are our high street go-tos — Seasalt, Joules, Hunter.

Our acting digital editor Amie-Jo Locke is all about the yellow raincoat right now. A total classic, and a fun way to inject a little sunny yellow into your life if you're an all-black kind of girl.

To stop you from getting overwhelmed with winter's sartorial possibilities, we've rounded up the 10 best styles, from high street classics to more fashion forward styles like Tim Coppens' panelled jacket. Whichever waterproof you choose, you won't regret it...