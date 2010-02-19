13 Mar 2018
Wallis Jewellery S/S 2010
-
1. Wallis catalogue shot
Wallis jewellery S/S 2010
-
2. Wallis catalogue shot
Wallis jewellery S/S 2010
-
-
4. Battered gold cuffs with semi precious stones, £15, Wallis jewellery S/S 2010
-
5. Filigree and stone bib necklace, £18, Wallis jewellery S/S 2010
-
6. Embellished cone ring, £18, Wallis jewellery S/S 2010
-
7. Set of chunky bangles
-
8. Multi strand necklace with corsage detail, £18, Wallis jewellery S/S 2010
-
9. Set of bright bangles
-
10. Beaded bib necklace, £30, Wallis jewellery S/S 2010
-
11. Heavily embellished cocktail ring, £15, Wallis jewellery S/S 2010
-
12. Beaded earrings, £18, Wallis jewellery S/S 2010
-
13. Black stone cocktail ring, £10, Wallis jewellery S/S 2010
-
14. Stone and diamonte chandelier earrings, £20, Wallis jewellery S/S 2010
-
15. Heavily embellished disc necklace, £15, Wallis jewellery S/S 2010
-
16. Gold and silver button rings, £12, Wallis jewellery S/S 2010
-
17. Perspex rhinestone detail clamp cuff, £22, Wallis jewellery S/S 2010
-
18. Black semi precious stone cocktail ring, £15, Wallis jewellery S/S 2010
-
19. Graphique stretch bangles, £18, Wallis jewellery S/S 2010
-
20. Bead clustered bib necklace, £22, Wallis jewellery S/S 2010
-
21. Cord and semi precious stone bangle, £18, Wallis jewellery S/S 2010
-
22. Corsage necklace, £30, Wallis jewellery S/S 2010
-
23. Metal shard cuff, £18, Wallis jewellery S/S 2010
-
24. Bold beaded necklace, £20, Wallis jewellery S/S 2010
-
25. Orange stone stretch bracelet, £20, Wallis jewellery S/S 2010
-
26. Black stone cuff, £18, Wallis jewellery S/S 2010
-
27. Silver and semi precious stone bib necklace, £25, Wallis jewellery S/S 2010
-
28. Futuristic stretch bracelet, £20, Wallis jewellery S/S 2010
-
29. Semi precious stone and bead necklace on ribbon, £25, Wallis jewellery S/S 2010
-
30. Wooden disc charm bangle, £15, Wallis jewellery S/S 2010
-
31. Plastic and metal section collar necklace, £20, Wallis jewellery S/S 2010
-
32. Monochrome earrings, £10, Wallis jewellery S/S 2010
-
33. Futuristic beads on black ribbon necklace, £22, Wallis jewellery S/S 2010
-
34. Orange and monochrome bead necklace, £18, Wallis jewellery S/S 2010
-
35. Silver shard collar necklace, £18, Wallis jewellery S/S 2010
-
36. Monochrome assorted stone bib necklace, £18, Wallis jewellery S/S 2010
-
37. Pyramid cuff, £12, Wallis jewellery S/S 2010
-
38. Orange stone stick necklace, £18, Wallis jewellery S/S 2010
-
39. Gold cuff with semi precious stone centre, £18, Wallis jewellery S/S 2010
-
40. Graphique collar necklace, £22,Wallis jewellery S/S 2010
-
41. Set of three bracelets
-
42. Gold weaved cuff with pink stone detail, £20, Wallis jewellery S/S 2010
-
43. Set of four rings
-
44. Gold cuff with purple stone detail, £25, Wallis jewellery S/S 2010
-
45. Set of three rings
-
46. Deco drop earrings, £15, Wallis jewellery S/S 2010
-
47. Square stretch bangle, £18, Wallis jewellery S/S 2010
-
48. Rhinestone chain earrings, £18, Wallis jewellery S/S 2010
-
49. Gold and black bead cuff, £18, Wallis jewellery S/S 2010
-
50. Semi precious stone drop necklace, £20, Wallis jewellery S/S 2010
-
51. Wooden stone bangle, £15, Wallis jewellery S/S 2010
-
52. Multi strand bead necklace with flower detail, £25, Wallis jewellery S/S 2010
-
53. Snakeskin mesh bangle, £12, Wallis jewellery S/S 2010
-
54. Gold beaded collar necklace, £18, Wallis jewellery S/S 2010
-
55. Disc earrings with gem centre, £18, Wallis jewellery S/S 2010
-
56. Metal disc and stone necklace, £28, Wallis jewellery S/S 2010
-
57. Animal print beaded necklace, £25, Wallis jewellery S/S 2010
-
58. Faux snakeskin bib necklace, £20, Wallis jewellery S/S 2010
-
59. Twisted bead necklace, £30, Wallis
-
60. Semi precious stone and charm necklace, £18, Wallis jewellery S/S 2010
-
61. Turquoise assorted bead necklace, £25, Wallis jewellery S/S 2010
-
62. Metal twist necklace, £15, Wallis jewellery S/S 2010
-
63. Bead and shell tassel bib necklace, £30, Wallis jewellery S/S 2010
