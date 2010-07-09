13 Mar 2018
Wallis Accessories A/W 2010
Arrow rhinestone bracelet, £15, Wallis
Bead leather bangle set, £18, Wallis
Beaded fabric collar necklace, £18, Wallis
Bead station necklace, £18, Wallis
Beaded leather rope necklace, £25, Wallis
Beaded tassel necklace, £20, Wallis
Woven suede beaded necklace, £30, Wallis
Filigree stone ring, £15, Wallis
Black beaded ribbon necklace, £25, Wallis
Floral collar necklace, £25, Wallis
Black corsage hairband, £15, Wallis
Gold leaf ring cuff, £20, Wallis
Chain collar necklace, £25, Wallis
Grey multirow beaded necklace, £18, Wallis
Chain fabric necklace, £22.50, Wallis
Industrial stretch cuff, £15, Wallis
Chain fabric twist necklace, £25, Wallis
Lace effect braclet, £18, Wallis
Chain fabric weave necklace, £20, Wallis
Large gold ring collar necklace, £20, Wallis
Chantilly fabric bangle, £18, Wallis
Layered leather rope necklace, £25, Wallis
Chantilly leaf rhinestone cuff, £20, Wallis
Leather engraved bangles, £18, Wallis
Chunky stacked disc necklace, £20, Wallis
Cluster stone ring, £18, Wallis
Leather stone layered collar necklace, £22.50, Wallis
Metallic bangle pack, £15, Wallis
Collar stone drops necklace, £30, Wallis
Cut out flower ring, £18, Wallis
Encruster flower chiffon necklace, £30, Wallis
Equestrian asymmetric bead multirow necklace, £25, Wallis
Equestrian chain silk tie necklace, £18, Wallis
Equestrian flower bib necklace, £20, Wallis
Multirow rhinestone flower necklace, £30, Wallis
Ethnic tassle necklace, £30, Wallis
Nomad lace collar necklace, £25, Wallis
Faceted stone collar necklace, £25, Wallis
Filigree clamp bangles, £18, Wallis
Nomad stone bangle, £18, Wallis
Filigree stone dop earrings, £18, Wallis
Pave ball knuckle duster ring, £18, Wallis
Pearl and pave ball necklace, £30, Wallis
Pop cultured chain threaded fabric necklace, £18, Wallis
Pop cultured chunky multirow necklace, £20, Wallis
Square stone ring, £12.50, Wallis
Stick leather necklace, £25, Wallis
Twisted flower ring, £20, Wallis
Twisted rope necklace, £18, Wallis
